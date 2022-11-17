Skip to main content
Revised Styling and New Tech Among Enhancements for Refreshed 2024 Kia Seltos

Our biggest problems with the small crossover go unanswered, however

  • Restyled bumpers give the 2024 Seltos a more rugged look
  • A handful of new features and tech enhancements debut
  • More power for turbocharged engine
  • Part of the first Seltos generation introduced for 2021

What is the Seltos?

Kia has been hitting it out of the park recently, with vehicles like the Telluride and K5 currently Edmunds' top-ranked three-row midsize SUV and midsize sedan, respectively. But not every model is a home run, as evidenced by the fine-but-not-great Seltos small crossover. The refreshed 2024 Kia Seltos that debuted today at the LA Auto Show may not address our biggest gripes with this little SUV, but the list of enhancements is sure to bolster its appeal for those looking for a friendly, well-equipped runabout.

2024 Kia Seltos front

What's under the Seltos' hood?

The Seltos will continue to come standard with the 147-horsepower 2.0-liter four-cylinder that drives most current Seltos trims. It's paired to a continuously variable automatic transmission, and both front- and all-wheel drive are available.

The turbocharged 1.6-liter mill found in upper-tier models adds quite a bit more power, especially this year. That's because the 2024 Seltos' turbocharged motor packs an extra 20 hp, resulting in output that stands at a healthy 195 hp. The seven-speed dual-clutch has also been jettisoned in favor of an eight-speed conventional automatic. We hope the new combo can shave a few ticks off the previous Seltos' zero to 60 mph time of 8.1 seconds.

2024 Kia Seltos interior

How's the Seltos' interior?

Rugged bumpers and restyled lightning signatures differentiate the 2024 Seltos from older models at a glance, but the cabin has been tweaked as well. Premium models now enjoy a fully digital instrument panel, which shares a single housing with the 10.25-inch central touchscreen. The Seltos gains an extra USB port in the rear (for a new maximum of four ports), and the SX Sunroof package now counts ventilated front seats, a power liftgate and phone-as-a-key functionality among its upgrades.

Kia has also bolstered the Seltos' driving aids. The forward collision system now detects both pedestrians and bicyclists, and the adaptive cruise control system can now react to changing speed limits.

2024 Kia Seltos rear three-quarter

Edmunds says

While the 2024 Kia Seltos doesn't address our biggest issues with the car — namely, uncomfortable seats and ponderous handling — the enhancements to this refreshed model likely warrant a second look.

