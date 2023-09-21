- Kia announced pricing and updates to the 2024 Kia Niro hybrid and plug-in.
- The hybrid's price increase is $250 for the base LX trim and $350 for the other four variants.
- Meanwhile, prices for the plug-in are raised $450 across the board.
- Changes are minimal for 2024.
2024 Kia Niro Hybrid and Plug-In Hybrid Are Slightly More Expensive
Changes are a nonevent unless you're a fan of Fire Orange Metallic
Last year, Kia kicked off the second generation of the Niro, its electrified compact crossover, with an all-new design inside and out. Kia’s hatchback/crossover is entering the second year of its second generation with the 2024 model, and the changes are minimal.
The 2024 Niro will still be available in hybrid, plug-in hybrid and all-electric flavors. Pricing is blissfully stable, with only a slight increase over last year: Including the destination charge (increased from $1,295 in 2023 to $1,325), it’s $250 more for the base LX model, and an additional $350 for EX, EX Touring, SX and SX Touring variants. The higher increase for non-LX models is explained by the dual-level cargo floor that is now included on those versions. (It's worth noting this accessory was optional last year for $60.)
Now starting at $28,165 (versus $27,915 in 2023), the Niro hybrid features only minor cosmetic changes. Fans of the Fire Orange Metallic exterior finish will be disappointed that it’s no longer available on the 2024 model.
The 2024 Kia Niro comes standard with the same four-cylinder hybrid powertrain as it did in 2023. The system generates 139 horsepower and 195 lb-ft of torque, sending power to the front wheels through a six-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission.
The Niro is one of the most fuel-efficient gasoline vehicles on the market, offering up to 53 mpg on the EPA's combined cycle. The real hero is the range, at nearly 600 miles on a full tank, which is plenty for a satisfying weekend road trip. And the price is reasonable, sitting in that sweet spot of the under-$30,000 SUV category.
If you want to save even more money at the pump, consider the 2024 Niro Plug-In Hybrid. The entry-level EX starts at $35,615, while the high-end SX Touring retails for $41,365. Both represent an increase of $450 comapred to the 2023 versions. The PHEV is more expensive up front than its Niro hybrid counterpart, but the 33 miles of all-electric range means that if you stick close to home, it could be weeks or months before you have to top off at a gas station.
Edmunds says
With 600 miles of range at an attractive price, the Niro hybrid is an excellent entry-level model. And even though the plug-in is pricey, it's still one of the most affordable PHEVs out there. We appreciate that Kia kept the price increase at a minimum.