2024 Kia Niro Hybrid and Plug-In Hybrid Are Slightly More Expensive

Last year, Kia kicked off the second generation of the Niro, its electrified compact crossover, with an all-new design inside and out. Kia’s hatchback/crossover is entering the second year of its second generation with the 2024 model, and the changes are minimal.

The 2024 Niro will still be available in hybrid, plug-in hybrid and all-electric flavors. Pricing is blissfully stable, with only a slight increase over last year: Including the destination charge (increased from $1,295 in 2023 to $1,325), it’s $250 more for the base LX model, and an additional $350 for EX, EX Touring, SX and SX Touring variants. The higher increase for non-LX models is explained by the dual-level cargo floor that is now included on those versions. (It's worth noting this accessory was optional last year for $60.)