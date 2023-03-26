While midsize sedans are quite practical, they aren't known for their jaw-dropping sheetmetal. On sale since 2020, the swoopy, seventh-generation Hyundai Sonata sedan is a breath of fresh air from its conservatively designed competitors. And for 2024, it's going to get a whole lot weirder (in a good way).

The transformative spaceship-like styling might tell a different story, but the 2024 Hyundai Sonata really is an evolution of last year's model. The rear end, for example, features the same upturned spoiler that melts into the taillights. But up front, the gaping catfish maw is jettisoned in favor of a full-width headlight bar and a sharp lower fascia that — dare we say it — brings to mind the Lamborghini Urus.

If you like the look, you're in luck, as this appears to be Hyundai's new design language. The slim, wide light bar with trapezoidal elements in the air dam was first previewed by the 2024 Kona, and we expect to see it adapted to future Hyundais as well.

Anticipating familiar powertrains

Hyundai hasn't announced whether it would update any of the Sonata's powertrains, but with so much of the automaker's attention on EVs, we think the Sonata's gas-powered options will largely carry over.

We'll probably see the return of the base 2.5-liter four-cylinder engine (featuring 191 horsepower and 181 lb-ft of torque) and the optional turbocharged 1.6-liter with 180 hp and 195 lb-ft. Both of the current powertrains are paired to an eight-speed automatic transmission and feature adequate, if not exactly pulse-pounding, acceleration.

The turbocharged 2.5-liter unique that's unique to the N Line is quite a bit spicier, pumping 290 horsepower and 311 lb-ft of torque through the front wheels via an eight-speed dual-clutch automatic. At the other end of the performance spectrum is the Sonata Hybrid, which utilizes a 192-hp hybrid powertrain featuring a 2.0-liter engine and six-speed automatic.

An improved interior

The Sonata's cabin is roomy for adults of most sizes up front, and even though the roofline sweeps dramatically downward, the rear seat has good headroom, too. Note that if you want to fit 6-footers in the back comfortably, you might want to skip models with the panoramic sunroof. No matter which trim level you select, legroom abounds in both rows. And since the 2024 Sonata is a heavy refresh and not a full redesign, these attributes should carry forward.

The cabin in last year's Sonata looks nice, but upon closer inspection, the layout isn't quite as intuitive as, say, the new Honda Accord. And some rivals have nicer materials to boot. As with the exterior design, however, everything is set to change in 2024.

Images of the new Sonata's interior reveal a cabin that looks bright and airy with the ivory upholstery option, which pairs nicely with the new light-colored wood trim. Other enhancements include the transmission selector — which is now a stalk on the steering column, rather than buttons next to the cupholders — and a single curved display that houses the digital instrument panel and 12.3-inch touchscreen. All in all, the 2024 Sonata's passenger environment looks to be a little more luxurious and techy than its predecessor.