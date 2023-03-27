2024 Ford Mustang Dark Horse Gets Price Increase (Already)

Last month we finally got word how much Ford willcharge for the new 2024 Mustang. The price for a V8-powered GT model with a manual transmission is $41,495 after destination charges are applied. The tippy-top of the range, the track-ready Mustang Dark Horse, was listed at $57,970 to start. Now, though, just four weeks later, the Dark Horse costs even more money. If you want the most performative 2024 Mustang, you'll now have to pony up $60,865 after the $1,595 destination charge is applied.

That's some pretty serious coin for a Mustang that doesn't have a Shelby badge on it. For a little context, when the Shelby GT350 came out in 2016, it started at $49,995 after both destination and the gas-guzzler tax was applied. When accounting for inflation, a Shelby GT350 would cost $63,111 in today's money.

Keep in mind the Dark Horse doesn't feature the Shelby's maniacal flat-plane crank V8 soundtrack, something that made that car truly special both within and well beyond the Mustang faithful. To make matters more expensive, the Dark Horse's base price doesn't include the $1,600 Recaro seats, the $4,500 handling package (which includes magnetic dampers, a rear wing, and what Ford says is "revised chassis tuning") and the carbon-fiber wheels, which are bound to be a very pricey option indeed. (Ford hasn't listed a price for them yet.)

That makes the Dark Horse one pricey machine, but there aren't many V8-powered, manually shifted, rear-wheel-drive performance cars left to pick from. Once we get our hands on the new Dark Horse we'll render a verdict, but there's no doubt that it has already become a more aspirational car for enthusiasts and Mustang lovers alike.