2024 Chevrolet Trax First Look: Wait, What?

What is the Trax?

The Trax is a subcompact crossover SUV that slots in under the compact Trailblazer. The Trax was killed off for the 2023 model year, and we thought that was it for the plucky little crossover, but Chevy had other plans. The Trax is back for 2024, and it's far more in line with the renaissance that Chevrolet is currently experiencing.

The new Trax is significantly bigger than its predecessor in almost every dimension. Overall length is up by 11 inches, while the whole car is now 2 inches wider than before. A 6-inch longer wheelbase allows more rear legroom and cargo space. Overall height is the only measurement that's smaller, coming in 4 inches shorter than before. That likely results from a slightly lower ride height and the new car's more sloped roofline.

Outside, the Trax is significantly more eye-catching than before. Its exterior design has been described as more "purposeful" by Chevrolet. What that really means is the Trax is finally a car worthy of attention. As far as entry-level vehicles go, it's easy to describe the new Trax as genuinely handsome, especially when compared to some of the segment's more bland offerings like the Nissan Kicks and Hyundai Venue.