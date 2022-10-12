2024 Chevrolet Trax First Look: Wait, What?

- An all-new Trax that's bigger than its predecessor
- Power comes courtesy of a turbocharged three-cylinder engine
- New features and a much nicer interior
- Kicks off the second Trax generation for 2024
The Trax is a subcompact crossover SUV that slots in under the compact Trailblazer. The Trax was killed off for the 2023 model year, and we thought that was it for the plucky little crossover, but Chevy had other plans. The Trax is back for 2024, and it's far more in line with the renaissance that Chevrolet is currently experiencing.
The new Trax is significantly bigger than its predecessor in almost every dimension. Overall length is up by 11 inches, while the whole car is now 2 inches wider than before. A 6-inch longer wheelbase allows more rear legroom and cargo space. Overall height is the only measurement that's smaller, coming in 4 inches shorter than before. That likely results from a slightly lower ride height and the new car's more sloped roofline.
Outside, the Trax is significantly more eye-catching than before. Its exterior design has been described as more "purposeful" by Chevrolet. What that really means is the Trax is finally a car worthy of attention. As far as entry-level vehicles go, it's easy to describe the new Trax as genuinely handsome, especially when compared to some of the segment's more bland offerings like the Nissan Kicks and Hyundai Venue.
While the new exterior design might surprise, the powertrain likely won't. The new Trax is powered by a turbocharged 1.2-liter three-cylinder engine. Power and torque numbers aren't final yet, but Chevrolet estimates that the engine will produce 137 horsepower and 162 lb-ft of torque. That means this Trax actually makes less power and torque than the car it replaces, down 18 ponies and 15 lb-ft. We rarely see that type of regression, and we hope the Trax will feel punchier than the numbers suggest when we get behind the wheel.
Thankfully, the Trax's new interior is a big step forward. The design is well in line with the rest of Chevy's SUV lineup, with sharp lines and physical controls for all of the car's HVAC functions. The Trax also features the circular air vents that have become nearly ubiquitous in other Chevy SUVs.
Base (LS and 1RS) models will be equipped with an 8-inch infotainment screen and will use physical dials in the instrument cluster. The top three trims (LT, 2RS and Activ) will have an 11-inch infotainment display that rises above the dash and an 8-inch digital display that takes the place of physical dials in the instrument panel.
Heated front seats, a heated steering wheel and heated outside mirrors are optional on LT models, and come standard on 1RS, 2RS and Activ models. The Trax also gets optional push-button start on lower models, whereas this feature is standard on upper trims. A sunroof is an available option, too. Activ models are the only ones to feature leatherette seat surfaces, and they come with yellow contrast stitching to boot.
The new Trax comes with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto as standard. A wireless phone charger is optional on LT, 2RS and Activ models. The Trax also offers Wi-Fi hotspot capabilities for those who like to work or stream while on the go. A number of standard safety features, under the name Chevy Safety Assist, make their way to the Trax, too.
Chevy Safety Assist includes automatic emergency braking that applies the brakes if an imminent crash is detected, front pedestrian braking that stops the car if a pedestrian is detected, a lane keep assist function that will warn the driver if the vehicle starts to wander out of its lane, a system that alerts the driver if a forward collision might occur, automatic high beams and an indicator that notes your following distance to the car in front of you. A rearview camera, adaptive cruise control, blind-spot monitoring, rear cross-traffic alert, and rear parking assist are all available as options, as well.
The Trax will be available in five trim levels. They are as follows: LS, 1RS, LT, 2RS and Activ.
While a new Trax is certainly a surprise, it looks like a much more appealing proposition in a burgeoning segment this time around.