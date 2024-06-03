- We'll see the new Corvette ZR1 this summer.
- The teaser shows the ZR1 with a tall wing and a quad-exit exhaust.
- The engine might be a twin-turbo version of the flat-plane crank V8 in the Z06.
2025 Chevy Corvette ZR1 Teaser Lets You Hear Its Powerful Engine
There's a brief glimpse at the ZR1's tail too
Carve 22 seconds out of your busy day, and watch the latest teaser for the 2025 Chevrolet Corvette ZR1 ahead of the sports car's much-anticipated debut this summer. The new video includes a brief opportunity to hear the engine and an even shorter glimpse at the vehicle's rear. Here are some of the details that you should pay attention to.
The period from 6 seconds to 14 seconds lets you hear the engine rev and change gears. When the transmission shifts, the powerplant makes a high-pitched whooshing sound that might hint that the ZR1 has a turbocharged engine.
The leading speculation is that the ZR1 uses a version of the Corvette Z06's 5.5-liter LT6 V8 engine but with the addition of two turbochargers. The new, more powerful model might also have the E-Ray's front-mounted electric motor. This setup could generate a combined output of over 900 horsepower.
Blink and you might miss the fleeting view of the ZR1 speeding away at the 10-second point in the video. The rear wing looks even taller than the one of the Z06. Four exhaust pipes exit below the center of the rear bumper. The extractor vents below the taillights appear even larger than those on any existing version of the eighth-generation Corvette.
There's no specific debut date available for the 2025 ZR1 at this time. The summer season runs from June 20 through September 22, 2024, so the wait for the sports car's unveiling can't be more than a few months.
Edmunds says
Chevrolet is slowly releasing teasers for the ZR1 to build excitement for the high-performance model. No powertrain info is officially available yet, but the car sounds great.