2025 Chevy Corvette ZR1 Teaser Lets You Hear Its Powerful Engine

The leading speculation is that the ZR1 uses a version of the Corvette Z06's 5.5-liter LT6 V8 engine but with the addition of two turbochargers. The new, more powerful model might also have the E-Ray's front-mounted electric motor. This setup could generate a combined output of over 900 horsepower.

Blink and you might miss the fleeting view of the ZR1 speeding away at the 10-second point in the video. The rear wing looks even taller than the one of the Z06. Four exhaust pipes exit below the center of the rear bumper. The extractor vents below the taillights appear even larger than those on any existing version of the eighth-generation Corvette.

There's no specific debut date available for the 2025 ZR1 at this time. The summer season runs from June 20 through September 22, 2024, so the wait for the sports car's unveiling can't be more than a few months.