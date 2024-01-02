EV Charging Stations: Everything You Need to Know

Do all electric cars use the same type of charger?

That depends on your own definition of a charger. If you're talking about the station that sends electricity to the vehicle, then there aren't as many differences as you'd think; most public and private EV charging stations generally have the same setup. Instead, it's the charging cord and the vehicle's outlet that will differ from car to car.

As we discuss in this article about different EV chargers, there are essentially three types of basic chargers. Level 1 chargers use the standard outlet you will find in your home. This setup offers the slowest charging rate, and it's best for plug-in hybrids with small batteries or for when a vehicle can be plugged in for longer periods of time, like overnight.

When it comes to the actual port on the vehicle where you plug in the charging cord, that's where we see more variation. Our EV charging article goes into more in-depth information, but there are four main types of charging ports: J1772 Type 1, CHAdeMO, Combined Charging System (CCS) and Tesla North American Charging Standard (NACS).

Moving forward, many automakers will be adopting the NACS outlet in order to give more vehicles access to Tesla's vast Supercharger network. For the time being, the majority of Level 1 and 2 chargers use J1772, while Level 3 uses CCS.