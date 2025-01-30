2025 Rolex 24 at Daytona: I Stayed Awake for the Whole Thing (Mostly)

The Rolex 24 at Daytona is one of my favorite races of the year. It's not the sheer length of the race that's impressive — other full-day events include the 24 Hours of Le Mans, Nürburgring 24 and, of course, your local 24 Hours of Lemons crapbox-a-thon. Instead, it's the little things that make Daytona so special: The fact that you can see the whole track, watching the sunrise over Florida's overwhelmingly flat horizon, enjoying four classes of race cars duking it out simultaneously, and still having time to take a break and drink a Bud Light on your way to ride the Ferris wheel.

Acura — and its motorsports division, HRC (Honda Racing Corp.) — brought me to this year's Rolex 24 to watch the ARX-06 race car battle fierce competition from the likes of BMW, Cadillac and Porsche. The No. 60 Meyer Shank Racing ARX-06 finished in second place overall, behind Porsche, after an absolutely grueling race that saw both of Acura's entrants deal with technical and mechanical problems. But rather than give you a play-by-play of the racing itself — something that's just old news at this point — I'm here to entertain you with another type of recap: what it's like to be awake for the entire 24-hour race.

After walking the grid and checking out the behind-the-scenes action at the Acura pit, I headed up to a suite to settle in and watch the green flag. I started an hour-long timer on my phone right when the race kicked off and forced myself to write down three thoughts every time my annoying ringer went off. (OK, it was originally five thoughts, but some of them got a little, uh, not publishable.) The first update happened an hour after the race started. Please enjoy my descent into madness.