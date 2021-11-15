Ford Mustang Mach-E GT vs. Tesla Model Y Performance: The Mustang Has a Power Problem

Track Tested: Mach-E GT vs. Model Y Performance

We took the Mach-E GT to our test track to measure its acceleration, braking, handling and overall capability. The numbers were impressive — mostly.

Compared with the regular Mach-E, the Mach-E GT comes with lots of upgraded equipment. And our test model was the Mach-E GT Performance Edition, which carries even more sporty features. Among them are Pirelli P Zero summer tires, larger front and rear brakes, plus an adaptive sport suspension called MagneRide.

These features helped the Mach-E GT Performance Edition achieve braking from 60 mph to a full stop in a short 106 feet. It also recorded a very impressive 0.99 g in our skidpad test. Both numbers are a major improvement over the numbers we observed while testing the standard Mach-E (120 feet and 0.85 g), and they also top the similarly sporty Tesla Model Y Performance (108 feet and 0.95 g).

So far, so good. We also found the Mach-E more comfortable and composed in high-speed turns. It seemed to be living up to expectations, and surpassing its main rival in the process.