2023 Subaru Ascent Refresh Is More Than Just a Makeover

What is the Subaru Ascent?

The Subaru Ascent is a midsize three-row SUV that competes with vehicles like the Honda Pilot, the Kia Telluride and the Volkswagen Atlas. We like the Ascent for a number of reasons, including its user-friendly infotainment system, high-quality interior materials, and the standard all-wheel-drive system. Unfortunately, the Ascent hasn't been as refined as some of its rivals lately. That's where the 2023 refresh comes in.

Styling changes are immediately apparent via the Ascent's bolder front fascia. The look reads more aggressive, with a prominent grille, redesigned LED headlights, and front bumper cover with air vents. Updated Konoji (C-shaped) taillights identify the refresh from the rear. Arguably more noticeable is the standard 11.6-inch tablet-style screen inside the cabin. The infotainment upgrade transforms the center stack and looks strikingly modern. Standard wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto add to the Ascent's upgraded tech vibe.

The Ascent's tech doesn't stop with smartphone integration — the latest version of Subaru's EyeSight driver assist technology also comes standard. Additionally, a new wide-angle mono camera is paired with the EyeSight system to recognize pedestrians and bicycles when the vehicle enters an intersection. EyeSight alerts the driver and can apply the brakes on the driver's behalf to avoid a collision when necessary.