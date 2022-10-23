2023 Ram 2500 Rebel Combines Towing and Off-Road Performance

Off-road, we prefer the lighter front end and the better ride quality you get with the V8. The torque of the diesel makes it easy to motor up steeper inclines with less throttle, but once you engage low-range four-wheel drive, either engine provides more than enough torque and throttle control to make light work of serious climbs and bigger obstacles. Currently, only 20-inch wheels will be offered on the Rebel, but 18-inch wheels (we'd select the 18-inchers to allow for tires with a more flexible sidewall) will be available in 2023.

How comfortable is the Ram 2500 Rebel?

The more robust frame of a heavy-duty truck, combined with the Rebel's solid front axles and beefed-up off-road hardware, mean the Rebel will never ride as smoothly as its 1500 series sibling. The ride is unmistakably stiff but there's some suppleness to the way the big Rebel traverses undulating pavement. This is especially true when you opt for the 6.4-liter V8 gasoline engine. Being about 500 pounds lighter than the diesel model, the V8-powered Rebel runs a softer spring rate up front and feels noticeably lighter and more responsive both on- and off-road.

We could make a joke and say the HD stands for Heavy Diesel, because you really can feel the extra mass and different suspension tuning used to keep the extra weight of the diesel engine in check. The difference on smooth roads is minimal, but as soon as the pavement gets rough, or disappears altogether, the diesel-engine Rebel will pound its way down the road. If the diesel is your preferred engine option, you're likely willing to take the extra stiff ride as part of the experience.