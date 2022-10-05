With its uncompromising track intent, you'd expect the 911 GT3 RS to be somewhat uncomfortable, and, by conventional measure, you'd be right. The suspension, even with the potential to switch between various modes, is set up for lap times, so even with it dialed back to its most compliant it'll still feel firm and unyielding on the road. That's unlikely to come as any surprise to a typical GT3 RS buyer, though, so it's unfair to complain about it. Since it's stripped of a lot of weighty sound-deadening material, there will be a lot of tire noise on the road too. That engine's very vocal, but it's the right kind of sounds coming from out back, so, again, it's all in keeping with the GT3 RS's intent.

The more extreme nature of the car does mean that you do without back seats, or indeed a front trunk (Porsche needed room for an extra radiator and the active aero elements). But, similarly, these are concessions most owners will be only too happy to make. Should you find the deep, figure-hugging fixed sport seats a bit snug, or tricky to get in and out of — we love the connectedness they bring, even if you will need practice to get in and out of them gracefully — Porsche will swap them out for a set of less extreme Adaptive Sport Seats Plus that bring 18-way electrical adjustment.

No seats, no problem

The GT3 RS might be the most overtly track-focused 911 in the range, but that doesn't mean it's austere inside. The cabin is all familiar 911, with a handful of racy details, including a steering wheel with four knobs that allow you to adjust various drive settings. The materials are all of a quality and feel you'd expect in such a high-dollar purchase. There are no rear seats, though the days of properly spec-deleted GT3 RSs are gone, so all come with equipment like air conditioning and a stereo, because, in reality, with the predecessor cars, people always checked those boxes on the options list.

It's lightweight, then, but the savings have been made where you can't really see them. They include extensive carbon-fiber bodywork, aluminum suspension elements, lighter wheels and a single radiator out front — as opposed to three on lesser 911s. Even so, the GT3 RS is actually a touch heavier than its GT3 relation, with a curb weight of 3,268 pounds compared to the GT3's 3,164 pounds, due to the wider Turbo-derived body, larger wheels and tires, and the active aero elements.

Using tech to advance performance