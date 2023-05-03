Ford Updates 2023 Mustang Mach-E as Order Books Reopen

Ford has made a few other changes to the EV for this model year, including eking out a little more range. Models with the standard battery are powered by new lithium-iron phosphate (LFP) battery packs. The change results in benefits to range — Ford estimates single-motor rear-wheel-drive models will travel 250 miles on a full charge and dual-motor all-wheel-drive models will go 226 miles. If confirmed by the EPA, these figures would represent gains of 3 and 2 miles, respectively.

There are additional benefits to the LFP batteries. The new pack increases output for the AWD version by 45 horsepower, for a total of 311 hp. When plugged into a DC fast charger, LFP-equipped Mach-Es can charge from 10% to 80% in 33 minutes — about five minutes less compared to the previous standard-range pack. In general, LFP batteries also have longer lifespans compared to their lithium-ion siblings, so it will likely be quite a while before you have to worry about battery replacement costs.

Ford is also changing how its hands-free BlueCruise software is implemented. Going forward, every Mach-E will be built with the hardware necessary to activate BlueCruise. Customers will have access to a complimentary 90-day trial, though you’ll have to pay a subscription to use the software beyond that. New updates found in BlueCruise 1.2 include hands-free lane changes and in-lane repositioning. The latter essentially does what we do automatically while driving, centering the vehicle in the lane but moving closer to one side if there's a semi in the next lane.

The Blue Oval has restructured some option packages for the updated Mach-E. Entry-level Select models can now option the new Comfort Package Lite ($1,500) suite. It adds a heated wheel and front seats, driver’s seat memory functions and power-folding mirrors. Other miscellaneous changes include new 19-inch wheels for Premium models with the standard battery, and the GT Performance Edition can now be specced with all-season tires should you wish.

These smaller changes add up to big improvements for the Mach-E, and the reduction in price thanks to Ford’s scaling of electric vehicle production opens this excellent EV to more buyers.