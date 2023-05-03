- Customer order books reopen for the 2023 Ford Mustang Mach-E.
- Standard-range packs use new lithium-iron phosphate chemistry.
- Slightly more range, with a power boost for standard-range AWD models.
- BlueCruise hardware will come standard on every Mustang Mach-E going forward.
Ford Updates 2023 Mustang Mach-E as Order Books Reopen
Ford's new batteries help boost production and lower costs
Starting today, the order books for the Mustang Mach-E have officially reopened after closing last year. Ford saw unprecedented demand for its newish electric crossover, and we expect that’ll continue the second those order books open. Thankfully, Ford will ramp up production in the second half of 2023 as a result of ongoing plant upgrades.
In addition to any potential Inflation Reduction Act tax credits, the MSRP for the Mach-E from mid-2023 on is reduced thanks to this production increase. Depending on the model, customers will see prices fall by up to $3,700.
The table below shows pricing changes not only for the Mach-E itself but also changes for some options, like BlueCruise, which now costs $200 more. Note that the prices below include destination and handling charges, which were previously $1,500 but are now $1,800 — an increase of $300.
Model
Current MSRP (including D+H)
Updated MSRP (including D+H)
|Select RWD Standard Range
|$47,495
|$44,795
|-$2,700
|Select AWD Standard Range
|$50,495
|$47,795
|-$2,700
|California Route 1 AWD Extended Range
|$59,495
|$58,795
|-$700
|Premium RWD Standard Range
|$52,495
|$48,795
|-$3,700
|Premium AWD Standard Range
|$55,495
|$51,795
|-$3,700
|GT AWD Extended Range
|$65,495
|$61,795
|-$3,700
Options
Current MSRP
Updated MSRP
|Extended-range battery for Premium models
|$7,000
|$7,000
|$0
|Mustang Nite Pony package
|$800
|$800
|$0
|GT Performance Edition package
|$6,000
|$5,000
|-$1,000
|BlueCruise 1.2 (3-year subscription)
|$1,900
|$2,100
|$200
|Comfort Package Lite
|n/a
|$1,500
Ford has made a few other changes to the EV for this model year, including eking out a little more range. Models with the standard battery are powered by new lithium-iron phosphate (LFP) battery packs. The change results in benefits to range — Ford estimates single-motor rear-wheel-drive models will travel 250 miles on a full charge and dual-motor all-wheel-drive models will go 226 miles. If confirmed by the EPA, these figures would represent gains of 3 and 2 miles, respectively.
There are additional benefits to the LFP batteries. The new pack increases output for the AWD version by 45 horsepower, for a total of 311 hp. When plugged into a DC fast charger, LFP-equipped Mach-Es can charge from 10% to 80% in 33 minutes — about five minutes less compared to the previous standard-range pack. In general, LFP batteries also have longer lifespans compared to their lithium-ion siblings, so it will likely be quite a while before you have to worry about battery replacement costs.
Ford is also changing how its hands-free BlueCruise software is implemented. Going forward, every Mach-E will be built with the hardware necessary to activate BlueCruise. Customers will have access to a complimentary 90-day trial, though you’ll have to pay a subscription to use the software beyond that. New updates found in BlueCruise 1.2 include hands-free lane changes and in-lane repositioning. The latter essentially does what we do automatically while driving, centering the vehicle in the lane but moving closer to one side if there's a semi in the next lane.
The Blue Oval has restructured some option packages for the updated Mach-E. Entry-level Select models can now option the new Comfort Package Lite ($1,500) suite. It adds a heated wheel and front seats, driver’s seat memory functions and power-folding mirrors. Other miscellaneous changes include new 19-inch wheels for Premium models with the standard battery, and the GT Performance Edition can now be specced with all-season tires should you wish.
These smaller changes add up to big improvements for the Mach-E, and the reduction in price thanks to Ford’s scaling of electric vehicle production opens this excellent EV to more buyers.