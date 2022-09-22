New IS 350 trim keep price contained

The IS 350 F Sport Design subtrim debuts for 2023. It's a few bucks less than the standard F Sport and offers the same styling cues — bumpers, grille, spoiler and 19-inch wheels — minus a few features like a cold air intake, ventilated front seats, a heated steering wheel and an auto-dimming rearview mirror. Most importantly, it does come with the 311-hp V6 engine (a darn sight more potent than the 260-hp V6 available on the IS 300) and a choice of rear- or all-wheel-drive. The F Sport Design starts at $43,660 — $1,250 less than the F Sport model.

The standard F Sport will again offer an optional handling package with an adaptive suspension, limited-slip differential (rear-drive models only) and driver-selectable performance modes. The 19-inch matte black BBS forged wheels showcased on last year's limited IS 500 Launch Edition can also be added to this package. But the bigger news is the IS 350 Special Appearance package, which blends cement-gray Incognito paint with a black roof and hood, 19-inch black Enkei wheels and black synthetic leather interior. Another benefit of this package is exclusivity — Lexus will only make 480 cars with this unique paint scheme.