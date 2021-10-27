2023 Kia Sportage Aims to Be Most Spacious and High-Tech Compact SUV on the Market

Let's start out by saying that there's nothing overtly wrong with the current Kia Sportage. That might not sound like a ringing endorsement, but its comfortable seats, broad set of tech features, and long warranty make it a solid pick in the class.

Thing is, there are so many great compact SUVs that the Sportage gets lost in the shuffle. Kia has been on an upswing recently, and the idea of an underwhelming crossover in its otherwise remarkable lineup isn't sitting well with the automaker. Thankfully, a redesigned Sportage launches in just a few months, and it looks to solve much of what we don't love about the current model. Look for the 2023 Kia Sportage to reset expectations when it reaches dealer lots next spring.

What's under the Sportage's hood?

Both Kia and parent company Hyundai have been expanding powertrain lineups for their small SUVs, so it should come as no surprise that the Sportage will be available with a variety of engines.

The standard motor will be a 2.5-liter four-cylinder with a targeted 187 horsepower on tap. Kia hasn't confirmed torque specs yet, but the mechanically related Hyundai Tucson is also powered by a 2.5-liter engine and it produces 178 lb-ft. We think the Sportage will have a similar torque output. The Kia will also utilize an eight-speed automatic transmission and offer a choice between front- and all-wheel drive.

All-wheel drive will come standard on the new X-Line and X-Pro trim levels, which will be positioned as off-road-themed models. The X-Line merely looks the part, with unique front and rear fascias, gloss black exterior styling elements and a roof rack. The X-Pro goes even further, with all-terrain tires and additional traction modes, plus useful features such as LED foglights and a heated windshield.

Kia states that the gas-only engine will be joined by electrified versions in the future. It's worth noting that the Tucson and the Kia Sorento — the Sportage's big brother — are both available with 227-horsepower hybrid and 261-hp plug-in hybrid powertrains. We wouldn't be surprised if these exact powertrains make their way into the Sportage as well.

How's the Sportage's interior?