Even though it received a recent styling update and had a sporty N model added to the lineup, the Hyundai Kona is set for an upcoming full redesign. The automaker just pulled the wraps off the U.S.-bound version of the 2024 Hyundai Kona at this year's New York International Auto Show, and the result is nothing short of transformative.

On the outside, the upcoming Kona features the same SUV-like profile as the current model. But there's a lot more going on up front (in a good way), giving the Kona a distinctive face. This is especially true of the purely electric model, which has a unique pixelated take on the new full-width LED light bar and a lower bumper treatment that differentiates it from not only the other Konas but also its amorphous predecessor. Hyundai says the new Kona grows nearly 6 inches in overall length, with 2.3 inches of that between the wheelbase. This translates to a few more inches in legroom — a welcome addition since the current model is a little cramped in the rear. It's worth noting that while both the 2024 Kona and Kona Electric are a bit roomier than the respective outgoing models, the standard version has a bit more interior space than the EV (likely a product of the location of the battery pack and/or motor).

What's under the Kona's hood?

There's no word yet on whether the high-performance Kona N will return — and there's no sign of the new hybrid that Hyundai announced when it revealed the global Kona — but the other powertrains will carry forward to the next generation. That means that most examples will be driven by a 2.0-liter four-cylinder paired with a continuously variable automatic transmission, or CVT. Unfortunately, its 147 horsepower and 132 lb-ft of torque is unchanged from the current model, so expect lackadaisical acceleration when you put your foot down.

N Line and Limited trims do with a more potent turbocharged 1.6-liter engine mated to an eight-speed automatic. This engine is actually less potent than previously, developing 190 hp and 195 lb-ft (down 5 hp compared to the outgoing model). While we don't think the new versions of the 1.6T-equipped vehicles will be quicker this time around, we do expect smoother gear shifts. You could feel the clutch slip on the old seven-speed dual-clutch automatic, and we suspect this is why Hyundai went with a traditional auto for the new one.

Unlike the Kona Electric, the gas-powered Kona is available with front- or all-wheel drive.

What about the Kona Electric?

The Kona Electric adds a short-range variant for the 2024 model year. Total capacity is 48.6 kWh, which is honestly pretty small for a new electric vehicle. To wit, Hyundai says this pack provides up to 197 miles of range, which would theoretically place this version of the Kona Electric near the bottom of our list of EVs with the worst range. The pack is paired to a single electric motor up front that makes a modest 133 horsepower and 188 lb-ft of torque. It won't be the most awesome electric vehicle on the market, but the presumably lower price tag should open up EV ownership to more cost-conscious buyers.

The longer-range Kona Electric utilizes a familiar powertrain. A 64.8-kWh pack returns to provide juice for a more potent electric motor, which develops 201 hp and 188 lb-ft. Eagle-eyed Kona Electric aficionados will note that this is more than 100 lb-ft of torque less than last year's model. As such, we don't expect the new Kona Electric to come close to the blistering 6.6-second 0-60 mph figure achieved by its predecessor. Nuking performance has done little to benefit the range, as the new model is projected to offer 260 miles of range — just 2 miles better than the 2023 Kona Electric.

Since some versions of the Kona Electric do feature a robust 400-volt charging system, it refills fairly quickly when plugged into a DC fast charger. Hyundai says the Kona Electric can charge from 10% to 80% capacity in a rapid 43 minutes. However, the 400-volt system is noted as "available" for the Kona Electric, which makes us believe that lower-priced versions may do with a less potent rail that caps the maximum charging rate. The Kona Electric also allows for bidirectional charging at rates of up to 1.7 kWh, in case you need to provide power to equipment on the road. Camping in a Kona? It's now a possibility.

How's the Kona's interior?

The new Kona's sleek, modern interior looks more cohesive than the previous model. The center console has been trimmed down, and relocating the transmission selection buttons to a stalk behind the steering wheel frees up space for a large storage area. Perfect for Big Gulps or just stashing a lot of gear. We dig the Kona's new steering wheel (which it appears to share with the heavily refreshed 2024 Sonata), and the front passenger enjoys extra utility thanks to a storage shelf on the dash. Thoughtful touches like ambient lighting strips sprinkled throughout the cabin ensure the interior looks as tech-forward as the exterior.

Speaking of which, the centerpiece of the Kona's cabin is undoubtedly the wide panel display that houses twin 12.3-inch displays. The display touchscreen is loaded with Hyundai's newest infotainment system, which supports over-the-air updates to keep the software current. New features include Digital Key 2 Touch (allowing owners to use their smartphone as a vehicle key), a surround-view parking camera and a Bose premium audio system.

Also on deck are additional advanced safety systems. A remote parking system (accessed via the key fob), a blind-spot camera, lane centering assistance, and front cross-traffic warning all join the list of features now available on the Kona. They join existing aids that include forward collision warning, adaptive cruise control and a safe-exit alert system. Many of these aren't available on competitors at all. If you prioritize advanced driving aids above all else, you might want to start your small SUV search with the Kona.