2023 Kia Soul First Look: Did Kia Make the Soul Worse?

For starters, there are the new looks. The front has been redesigned and looks far more conventional than before, with larger headlights replacing the slim daytime running lights that used to stretch across the upper part of the front bumper. The headlight clusters on either side of the lower air intake are also now gone. The Soul looks more toy-like than ever and loses some of the personality that made its former incarnation so interesting in the first place. The rear end gets a slight reworking, too, but the changes aren't as notable as what's going on up front.

If the new looks weren't to your liking, the news about what's going on under the hood likely won't help matters. For 2023, Kia has dropped the semi-rugged X-Line and the sportier Turbo trims from the lineup. That means all models will be powered by the standard powertrain from last year's car, a 2.0-liter naturally aspirated four-cylinder making 147 horsepower and 132 lb-ft of torque. All Souls will now come with a continuously variable transmission (CVT), as the dual-clutch automatic from the Turbo model is gone too. Like the last model, power is sent to the front wheels only, and all-wheel drive is not an option.