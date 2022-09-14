Jeep Bolsters Wrangler Lineup With 2023 Willys 4xe Model

The 2023 Wrangler Willys 4xe gets the same powertrain as the other 4xe models. That means a 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder gets paired up with a 17-kWh battery and an electric motor. The two combine for a total of 375 horsepower and 470 lb-ft of torque. Jeep says the Wrangler Willys 4xe gets an estimated 49 miles per gallon equivalent and an electric-only range of 21 miles on a single charge. But the appeal of the Willys model isn't just what it will do on-road, but off-road too.

To that end, the Willys'd version of the 4xe Wrangler gets a Selec-Trac full-time four-wheel-drive system that features a two-speed transfer case with a 2.72:1 gear ratio. It also has 10.1 inches of ground clearance and a water fording depth of 30 inches, and it features a limited-slip differential for the rear axle to help maximize traction. The Willys model also adds heavy-duty Dana 44 axles and features Firestone mud-terrain tires wrapped around blacked-out 17-inch wheels.