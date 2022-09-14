Jeep Bolsters Wrangler Lineup With 2023 Willys 4xe Model

- The 2023 Wrangler Willys 4xe joins the lineup.
- It carries the same plug-in hybrid powertrain as other 4xe models that makes 375 horsepower and 470 lb-ft of torque.
- The Willys trim balances everyday usability with off-road prowess.
Due to the popularity of the plug-in hybrid powertrain, Jeep is adding a new model to its Wrangler 4xe lineup. The new-for-2023 Wrangler Willys 4xe model made its debut at the 2022 Detroit Auto Show this week, and it aims to do what the Willys trim has always done for the Wrangler family: Balance everyday comfort with serious off-road ability. The only difference here is that, as the name indicates, the Willys can be had as a plug-in hybrid.
The 2023 Wrangler Willys 4xe gets the same powertrain as the other 4xe models. That means a 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder gets paired up with a 17-kWh battery and an electric motor. The two combine for a total of 375 horsepower and 470 lb-ft of torque. Jeep says the Wrangler Willys 4xe gets an estimated 49 miles per gallon equivalent and an electric-only range of 21 miles on a single charge. But the appeal of the Willys model isn't just what it will do on-road, but off-road too.
To that end, the Willys'd version of the 4xe Wrangler gets a Selec-Trac full-time four-wheel-drive system that features a two-speed transfer case with a 2.72:1 gear ratio. It also has 10.1 inches of ground clearance and a water fording depth of 30 inches, and it features a limited-slip differential for the rear axle to help maximize traction. The Willys model also adds heavy-duty Dana 44 axles and features Firestone mud-terrain tires wrapped around blacked-out 17-inch wheels.
The Wrangler Willys 4xe also offers a number of creature comforts that make it a more livable off-roader. Full LED headlights and foglights, a nine-speaker Alpine audio system and all-weather floor mats all come standard on the Willys model. Jeep's Sky One-Touch Power Top (essentially a piece of fabric that serves as the car's roof that can slide back and forth at the press of a button) and Jeep's 8.4-inch touchscreen infotainment display with navigation are available in the Sun and Screen option package. Other neat touches include blue tow hooks, some special Willy decals and a blacked-out seven-slot grille.
If all of that wasn't compelling enough, the Willys model also serves as a decent value compared to other 4xe models. Its starting price of $55,590, with destination, makes it the new entry point for the Wrangler 4xe range, and that's before you factor in the potential $7,500 federal tax credit. Order books for the Willys 4xe open today, with the first deliveries slated for the last few months of the year.
A good value, good fuel economy and serious off-road chops? Yeah, sign us up for that.