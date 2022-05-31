2023 Jaguar F-Pace Special Edition Celebrates Racing Heritage, Costs Six Figures

You'll be able to identify the new SVR Edition 1988 by its exclusive Midnight Amethyst Gloss paint, which Jaguar says appears to be black until bright light illuminates the SUV. Champagne Gold 22-inch forged aluminum wheels are standard for this F-Pace special-edition model, along with Sunset Gold Satin and Gloss Black interior and exterior detailing. Jaguar also equips this model with the SVR Black Pack.

Naturally, "Edition 1988" emblems appear both on and inside of the vehicle, and an interior graphic will remind you that the Edition 1988 is one of 394 ever made.

What's under the F-Pace SVR Edition 1988's hood?

Jaguar introduced the F-Pace SVR in 2019, when the SUV received a substantial freshening to address shortcomings and extend the model's life. A supercharged 5.0-liter V8 engine produces 550 horsepower and 516 lb-ft of torque, and Jaguar says the F-Pace SVR will accelerate to 60 mph in 3.8 seconds on the way to a top speed of 178 mph. All-wheel drive is standard and is necessary to get all of the SVR's power to the ground.

Are there any other changes to the 2023 F-Pace lineup?

Jaguar reports that it has added new navigation capability to the '23 F-Pace. The What3words system is integrated into the Pivi Pro infotainment system, allowing you to navigate to specific geographic locations by entering three words associated with a specific 10-foot-square part of the planet.

What's the point of this? Some locations don't have street addresses, so if you need to find someone or something in a very specific spot, or get help from roadside assistance or emergency responders when you're out in the middle of nowhere, What3words can help.

Edmunds says

Jaguars are all about style and design, and these traits largely define the 2023 F-Pace. It is one of the more attractive vehicles in its class, and like so many Jags of the past, the F-Pace is aging gracefully. Plus, it is sized in a sweet spot between typical compact and midsize luxury SUVs, making it appealing to people who want a little extra passenger and cargo room without much added bulk.

As for the new 2023 Jaguar F-Pace SVR Edition 1988, its role is to bring renewed attention to the F-Pace while Jaguar prepares for the company's upcoming switch to electric vehicles. Is it expensive? Yes. But for Jaguar buyers who want an exclusive model equipped with a gas-fueled supercharged V8 engine before the company's entire lineup goes electric, the new Edition 1988 is likely worth the price.