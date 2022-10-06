The Rebelle Rally Kicks Off Its Biggest Year Yet

The piercing reverberation of a cowbell will peal through the campsite at the unholy hour of 5 a.m. on Friday, October 8, to signal the first full day of the seventh annual Rebelle Rally. This all-female off-roading rally raid — which is the term for long distance off-road racing that takes place over several days — spans more than a week and crosses more than 1,500 miles. Competitors will see dirt roads, double tracks, trails and sand dunes starting in western Nevada and continuing down to the deserts of Southern California.

This event is not a race; the focus is pace and precision versus speed. Participants use headings, time and distance using maps, compasses and roadbooks — not digital navigation or GPS — to find hidden checkpoints. Phones, tablets, laptops and even iPods with Wi-Fi connectivity are turned off and locked up for the duration of the rally, and anyone found to be using a phone except in the case of a last-resort emergency communication option will be disqualified. DNF (did not finish) designations are rare, reserved for cheaters and quitters. In the six years the Rebelle Rally has existed, only two teams earned a DNF, rally founder Emily Miller says. Finishing is what matters.

This will be my first year as a Rebelle, competing in a 2022 Hyundai Santa Cruz with my teammate Jill Ciminillo. Our Santa Cruz was fitted with skid plates and a rack that sits atop the bed frame to hold our Maxtrax (recovery boards to help us get unstuck in the sand dunes), full-size spare tire and a few tools. We've completed two training sessions and countless email messages and calls with Hyundai engineers to understand our vehicle. Are we ready? We'll find out soon.