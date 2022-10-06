The Rebelle Rally Kicks Off Its Biggest Year Yet

Two categories and multiple designations
Vehicles are divided into two segments: 4x4 (which are equipped with a two-speed transfer case) and X-Cross (two-wheel or all-wheel drive with no low gears). At the end of the rally, teams with the most points in the 4x4 and X-Cross categories earn podium spots in first, second and third place and receive a trophy. First-place winners in each of the two categories also win $5,000 per teammate toward next year's rally. Viewers can also expect to see Bone Stock (vehicles straight from the factory with minimal modifications) designations as well as Rookie Team of the Year and Team Spirit Awards along with a few more. Vehicles that are more than 30 years old are also badged with an additional designation, like the team of sisters returning for their third rally in their late father's vintage 1969 Bronco.
Jeep has sponsored the event for several years, and historically the highest number of vehicle entries are Jeep Wranglers. This year, there are 18 Jeeps, 11 Toyotas, six Ford Broncos, one Nissan Xterra, four Land Rovers, plus a Lexus GX 460, Ram Rebel, Mercedes G 550, Rivian R1T, Rivian R1S, a Mobius from Kenya, and a mother/daughter team in a bright yellow Isuzu VehiCross. In the X-Cross class, the Ford Bronco Sport that won its category last year returns along with a Kia Sportage X-Pro, Honda Pilot TrailSport, BMW X5, Nissan Pathfinder Rock Creek Edition, Subaru Outback and our Hyundai Santa Cruz.