The Bulls are on the move again, clad with twirly black mustache decals in the name of men’s health initiatives. Lamborghini announced its full support of the Movember initiative, an annual event that involves the growing of mustaches to raise awareness for men's health initiatives. This Bull Run is a chance for Lamborghini owners and guests to raise money for, promote, and support causes like mental health and suicide prevention, along with the battle against cancers specific to men.

Last year, 1,500 Raging Bulls around the world lined up to promote Movember, marking the largest gathering in the history of the brand. In the U.S. alone, 92 Lamborghini dealers in 22 states participated in the parade with a total of 600 cars. The U.K. hosted the second-largest rally with 200 mustache-adorned Lamborghini models on their way to Blenheim Palace in Oxfordshire.

In the Blue Ribbon Zone

Starting November 5, across five continents, Lamborghini owners will fire up their V8s, V10s and V12s with a collective sound that vibrates every bone to promote the nonprofit. Even the mainstream Urus, designed to tap into the booming SUV market and attract more women and families, emits a delightful roar while it’s zooming down the road. The Italian high-end brand hasn’t been in a hurry to embrace the movement to all-electric cars, instead making plans for a hybrid in the near term and an EV estimated to launch by 2030.

We’ll be taking part in the rally this year behind the wheel of a 2023 Lamborghini Huracán Tecnica, testing out Sant’Agata’s newest version of the roaring supercar. The Tecnica (Italian for “technique”) harnesses the essence of the raw power of the track-focused Huracán STO and tames it just a wee bit to give it better road manners. We’ll relish the chance to find out where decorum meets the edge of Lamborghini’s tiger-by-the-tail legacy.

What is Movember anyway?

Movember, which uses a mustache as its iconic symbol, was established in 2003 and raises funds to “deliver innovative, breakthrough research and support programs that enable men to live happier, healthier and longer lives.” It's an initiative you can support simply by growing a mustache of your own.

Traditionally, the percentage of male supercar buyers is very high — and partnering with the Movember organization makes sense. From a marketing perspective, Lamborghini is targeting its largest fan base, and the Raging Bull gets a chance to support men who are buyers and enthusiasts.