The 2022 Honda Civic Hatchback Is $1,200 More Than the Civic Sedan

- The 2022 Honda Civic hatchback starts at $23,915.
- That’s $1,200 more than the Civic sedan.
- However, the hatchback might just be worth the extra dough.
The redesigned 2022 Honda Civic sedan has been on sale for a few months, but shoppers needing more cargo room have patiently twiddled their thumbs for news of the upcoming hatchback. Wait no more, as the next-gen Civic hatchback finally goes on sale this week. And with our full breakdown of the specs, trim levels and pricing, you can arm yourself with info before heading to your local dealership.
The base hatchback is, like its sedan sibling, dubbed the Civic LX. It starts at $23,915 — about $1,200 more than the Civic LX sedan. It comes with the same 158-horsepower 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine and is also mated to a continuously variable automatic transmission. The only real difference between the two base models is the roughly 10 additional cubic feet of storage capacity that the hatchback brings.
If you're looking for a manual transmission, you'll need to step up to either the Sport or Sport Touring trim level. Sport models keep the same engine as the base car, but top-spec Sport Touring models get a bump to a turbocharged 1.5-liter four-cylinder engine that makes a healthy 180 horsepower.
The Sport model adds an edgy look thanks to black-painted alloy wheels and a leather-wrapped steering wheel and shift knob. The Sport Touring trim takes this up a notch with black-accented wheels, LED foglights, a Bose audio system and a bump to the larger 9-inch infotainment display (up from the standard 7-inch unit). The larger screen also incorporates wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, making this the only Civic hatchback in the lineup with wireless smartphone compatibility. Whichever transmission you choose, the Sport and Sport Touring models are priced from $25,115 and $30,415, respectively.
EX-L models, which slot in between the Sport and Sport Touring trims, start at $27,615. You can't get a manual in the EX-L, but it does come with the more powerful turbocharged 1.5-liter engine, leather upholstery and other goodies.
The Civic is already one of the best-driving cars in its class, and the hatchback with the available manual only broadens this cute compact's appeal. We can't wait to have a row of our own.