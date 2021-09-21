The 2022 Honda Civic Hatchback Is $1,200 More Than the Civic Sedan

The Sport model adds an edgy look thanks to black-painted alloy wheels and a leather-wrapped steering wheel and shift knob. The Sport Touring trim takes this up a notch with black-accented wheels, LED foglights, a Bose audio system and a bump to the larger 9-inch infotainment display (up from the standard 7-inch unit). The larger screen also incorporates wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, making this the only Civic hatchback in the lineup with wireless smartphone compatibility. Whichever transmission you choose, the Sport and Sport Touring models are priced from $25,115 and $30,415, respectively.

EX-L models, which slot in between the Sport and Sport Touring trims, start at $27,615. You can't get a manual in the EX-L, but it does come with the more powerful turbocharged 1.5-liter engine, leather upholstery and other goodies.

Edmunds says

The Civic is already one of the best-driving cars in its class, and the hatchback with the available manual only broadens this cute compact's appeal. We can't wait to have a row of our own.