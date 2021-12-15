Redesigned Honda Civic Is the Edmunds Top Rated Sedan for 2022

The Honda Civic underwent a full redesign for the 2022 model year, continuing its 50-year history as an affordable, efficient and durable vehicle for the masses. This latest 11th-generation Civic ditches its predecessor's boy-racer personality for more mature styling while greatly improving the interior appearance and enhancing technology features. Also, its remarkably spacious back seat makes it a legitimate substitute for larger midsize sedans, including the Accord.

Some may argue that the new Civic sedan is boring by comparison, but sportier models (the Si and the Type R) and available enhancements from Honda Performance Development should satisfy those seeking to stand out from the crowd. For everyone else, the latest Civic is a superstar just the way it is — and for us, it's the Edmunds Top Rated Sedan for 2022.

There's not much new under the hood of the 2022 Civic. The base 2.0-liter four-cylinder returns, as does the more powerful 1.5-liter turbocharged engine in the mid- to upper-trim models (with a very slight power increase). Despite the added power, the turbocharged model is about a full second slower to 60 mph than the previous turbocharged Civic. This is unusual for a redesigned model, but for most drivers, the 2022 Civic will feel just as responsive and peppy. It's not a difference that's readily apparent from the driver's seat.

Ultimately, the redesigned 2022 Honda Civic isn't a game changer. Instead, it's an evolution of the many Civics before it. It's marginally better in almost every way, easily holding onto its position at the top of the compact sedan leaderboard against rivals from Kia, Hyundai, Mazda, Subaru and Toyota. It's good enough to also unseat last year's Edmunds Top Rated Sedan, the Kia K5, which is a direct competitor to the larger and more expensive Honda Accord. Yes, it can indeed be said that the new Civic punches above its weight class. And wins.

Edmunds says

The all-new 2022 Honda Civic should appeal to a broader audience while still attracting those who want more performance and personality. Affordable cars with this kind of refinement and practicality are rare, which is why the new Civic is the Edmunds Top Rated Sedan for 2022. To see all of this year's winners, head over to the Edmunds Top Rated 2022 awards.