Volkswagen is marking a milestone for its hottest hatch with the Golf R 20th Anniversary Edition. Limited to approximately 1,800 units in North America, the 20th Anniversary Edition commemorates the 2002 debut of the Golf R32 in Europe, a car that inflamed the hot hatch wars of the next decade to everyone's benefit. Though it doesn't come with a rip-roaring VR6 engine that made the first Golf R such a hit, it's still a fitting anniversary gift.

Special milestone, special touches

This special edition doesn't stray far from the standard Golf R template, but it adds a few exclusive touches. It sheds the standard sunroof, which should lighten the load (if only slightly) on the roughly 3,400-pound hatchback. The 19-inch Estoril wheels are finished in gloss black and shod with high-performance tires — Hankook Ventus S1 Evo 3 rubber, judging by the press photos.