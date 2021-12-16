2023 Genesis G90 Swaps Dull Design for Suave Style

Hyundai Motor Group has always been out of step with global tastes and preferences with regard to flagship luxury sedans. Historically, HMG's executive cars have emphasized comfort for rear-seat passengers and catered to their own ideas of what a luxury car should look like.

Now, the company has revealed the redesigned 2023 Genesis G90 in Korean specification, and based on what we can see, it finally appears the automaker is on the right path. Compared to the outgoing 2022 Genesis G90, the 2023 G90 looks like a billion bucks, and while it still caters to chauffered C-suiters, it also promises potential rewards for the driver.

Designed to inspire desire

While the outgoing G90 is certainly distinctive, we have a hard time believing anyone could call it truly beautiful. Granted, it was the first Genesis to wear the brand's signature grille design, split headlights and taillights, and fender vents now seen across the automaker's entire lineup. But Genesis applied these elements to a vehicle originally styled to a different ethos, and the 2020 face-lift that incorporated the styling cues simply didn't work.

Now, the all-new 2023 G90 arrives, penned from the ground up to showcase a modern Genesis face in a fully integrated way. Cutting to the chase, the result looks terrific. The only weirdness occurs where the automaker's distinctive profile line drops below the rear window glass into the fender. This element causes similar problems with the Genesis GV70 SUV. On the G90, though, it allows the automaker to distinguish the car as the most opulent of its sedans through the more formal and angular shapes of the rear door window glass and rear roof pillars.

Approach the G90, and flush door handles recognize the presence of the key fob and present themselves for entry. Alternatively, digital key technology placed on your smartphone unlocks the car and activates the engine start system. The digital key also communicates with the G90's hands-free trunklid.

New tech for a new time

Enter the G90's cabin, and the doors shut at the push of a button — a feature cribbed not from Audi or Mercedes-Benz, but Rolls-Royce. Leather, wood, glass and aluminum trim the interior, while a digital instrument panel and central display screen dominate the upper portion of the dashboard. Over-the-air software updates keep the car's technology current, and the G90 uses fingerprint authentication to activate the engine starting system and load a driver's profile that includes preferred vehicle settings.

Genesis says the front seats offer heating, ventilation and massage, and can ease entry and exit by deflating the side bolsters. Naturally, the rear passengers get all kinds of love in the new G90, which offers independently reclining rear seats and relentless attention to detail right down to heated and ventilated leg supports and footrests. Dual panoramic sunroofs provide both front and rear operation and ambient lighting to match the rest of the cabin.