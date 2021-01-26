The 2022 BMW M5 CS Giveth More Power and Taketh Away the Weight

All-new variant of the M5

A slight increase in power and decrease in weight

Four-passenger capacity with rear bucket seats

Limited to the 2022 model year only

Part of the seventh 5 Series generation introduced for 2017

What is the M5 CS?

The current BMW M5 generation debuted in 2018 and pushed the limits of performance with an excess of power and physics-defying handling. A year later, BMW upped the ante with a more powerful M5 Competition model. For 2022, this four-door rocket goes all-in with the M5 CS.

BMW claims the 2022 M5 CS will be the quickest and most powerful BMW production vehicle ever. Compared to the M5 Competition, it gains a modest 10 horsepower. More significant is the weight loss of 230 pounds. The weight savings are courtesy of more carbon-fiber body parts and a reduction in sound insulation. There's also one fewer seat, reducing passenger capacity to four. The new rear seats are individual racing buckets with side bolsters that are almost as deep as the front seats.

When the M5 CS heads into production in March, it should be fairly distinctive from a regular M5. Instead of the typical chrome or brushed metallic exterior trim, the CS will sport a gold bronze (like rose gold, but with less pink) grille surround and accents. The hood will also feature more aggressive bulges and vents. Three colors are available: Brands Hatch gray, Frozen Brands Hatch gray metallic and Frozen Deep Green metallic.

If all of this sounds enticing, you better act quickly. BMW will only offer the M5 CS for the 2022 model year. The company has offered CS versions of other M division models before, but this is the first time it has applied it to the M5.