Powering the R is a supercharged 5.2-liter engine making 700 horsepower and 640 lb-ft. It's the same engine used in the Shelby GT500, but with modifications for off-road duty. Ford engineers adjusted the torque curve to deliver more power down low where it's needed, though the trade-off is less power at high rpm. You won't be doing track days in a Raptor R, so it seems like a worthwhile trade to me.

Even with the tuning changes, you can feel the Mustang's soul with every accelerator press in the Raptor R. Revs climb fast, with the supercharger coming into its own at around 4,000 rpm. Even with nearly 6,000 pounds of truck to propel, the brute force coming from the V8 is astounding. With most of our drive time relegated to the sand, I barely had the chance to break the Raptor R free on the pavement; I'm dying to see the numbers when our test team gets the truck later this year. This is a seriously quick truck.

It's also L-O-U-D. Ford modified the standard Raptor's exhaust for R duty, adding some insulation in the tips to make the truck noise-compliant. But don't go thinking that they ruined the party — the Raptor R's most extreme setting is for off-road use only because it's just too loud for the streets. On the other hand, it's the perfect solution if you really hate your neighbor.