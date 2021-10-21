The 2022 GMC Sierra 1500 Brings the Fight to Ford, Ram

The most significant addition to the 2022 Sierra 1500 is the adoption of GM's Super Cruise — a seriously impressive suite of driving aids that allows for hands-off driving in certain circumstances. This newest version also includes an automated lane-change system that activates when it senses a slowing vehicle ahead of you and executes a pass when it's safe. Note that automatic lane changes are not available while towing, but other Super Cruise functions are. When using navigation, Super Cruise-enabled routes will be highlighted on the map, so you'll know exactly where the system can be engaged.

Unfortunately, Super Cruise will cost more than what you'll pay for its package price. Standard on the Denali Ultimate and optional on the Denali, Super Cruise requires a subscription fee. Three years is included to get you started, but after that, you'll have to pay to continue using the service. GMC has not yet announced pricing for Super Cruise once the trial period ends.

We were given the opportunity to test the Sierra 1500's Super Cruise system both with a trailer and without, and can report that the truck accelerates and brakes completely naturally with the system engaged. However, the limited traffic on our drive route meant that we couldn't test how the automatic lane change function works in real-life driving scenarios. For instance, what happens if the person ahead of you is chugging along under your desired speed, but there's stopped traffic up ahead in the next lane over? Will the system attempt to overtake the car in front by moving into the lane with slowing traffic, or can the system see that far ahead and prevent such a risky maneuver? We'll have to thoroughly test a Sierra 1500 with Super Cruise to find out.

Edmunds says

Changes to the 2022 Sierra 1500 are so significant, we almost can't believe this is the same truck as the one currently on sale. With the addition of Super Cruise and an all-new range-topping trim level, the Sierra 1500 is now poised to take the fight to Ram and Ford in earnest.