2023 Dodge Hornet Is a Performance-Focused Alternative to Sobering Small SUV Rivals

The Hornet is Dodge's smallest vehicle in quite some time, but it's the same size as its corporate cousin, the Alfa Romeo Tonale — a vehicle that is surprisingly roomy given its small footprint. At a recent Tonale preview, we found that Alfa's most compact vehicle has enough room to fit 6-footers in the front and rear. There's even a pretty sizable cargo area in the back. We expect the same from the Hornet, which measures 27 cubic feet for the GT and 22.9 cubes for the R/T. For reference, the Honda HR-V has one of the largest cargo areas in the class, and it splits the difference between the Hornet trims at 24.4 cubic feet.

While the Hornet is expensive for a subcompact SUV, you get a more powerful engine and more spacious accommodations compared to rivals. There's also a sporty interior that looks more distinctive than the cabins of other budget-priced crossovers. Primary controls are oriented toward the driver, giving a focused, racy feeling to the Hornet's cabin. Red stitching accents the black interior, and both full leather and full, grippy faux-suede upholstery are available.

How's the Hornet's tech?

The Hornet comes standard with a dual-screen cockpit, with a 12.3-inch digital instrument panel in front of the driver and a 10.25-inch touchscreen in the center. The latter is loaded with the Uconnect5 user interface, which we've liked in other Stellantis products, like the Jeep Grand Cherokee and Wagoneer. The system also supports wireless smartphone connectivity via Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, automatically giving the Hornet a leg up against the HR-V and Toyota Corolla Cross. GT Plus and R/T Plus models even add some extra oomph from the audio system in the form of a 14-speaker Harman Kardon unit. Also on the options list are heated seats and a power tailgate, though keyless entry and automatic wipers are included as standard.

Every Hornet also comes with a suite of safety systems, including forward collision warning with automatic emergency braking, lane departure warning, rear parking sensors and a blind-spot monitor with rear cross-traffic alert. The Tech package further adds adaptive cruise control, lane centering assist, a driver attention monitor and traffic sign recognition.

Edmunds says

The 2023 Dodge Hornet is the first new Dodge in over a decade. Though we don't know if the wait was worth it, the Hornet has the hardware to be a serious contender in the small SUV category.