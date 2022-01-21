2023 Cadillac Escalade-V: When Too Much Isn't Enough

Cadillac hasn't exactly spelled out which engine will drive the Escalade-V, but there aren't a lot of powertrains in GM's parts bin more potent than the Escalade's current motor. The most likely candidate is the supercharged 6.2-liter found in the Cadillac CT5-V Blackwing and Chevrolet Camaro ZL1. This motor produces a stout 668 horsepower and 659 lb-ft of torque in the CT5-V Blackwing; transplanting this into the Escalade-V would give this flying brick a nearly 250-hp advantage over the standard Escalade. It would also likely return fuel economy results of the EPA's city test in single-digit territory.

We'll know more about the Escalade-V this spring, when Cadillac is expected to divulge details about the V's powertrain and other upgrades that make it stand out from the standard Escalade. These are the last days of monstrous gas-guzzling SUVs, folks. Smoke 'em if you got 'em.

Edmunds says

Does anybody really need an Escalade with nearly 700 horsepower? No, but something has to occupy the valet stand at Nobu, right?