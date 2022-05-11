2023 Cadillac Escalade-V: For When Lighting Money on Fire Is a Little Too On-the-Nose

What's under the Escalade-V's hood?

Cadillac started with the supercharged 6.2-liter V8 from the CT5-V Blackwing and Chevrolet Camaro ZL1, then made further modifications — such as a larger supercharger — resulting in a thunderous 682 horsepower and 653 lb-ft of torque. This puts the Escalade-V at the top of the full-size luxury SUV food chain; the smaller Tesla Model X Plaid is the only three-row on the market with more power.

Even with all that power, however, there's simply no overcoming the Escalade's mass and aerodynamics. Cadillac's claimed 0-60 mph time is just under 4.4 seconds, which is un-Plaid-like and a couple ticks slower than the XB7.

The Escalade-V's engine will be paired with a 10-speed automatic transmission and all-wheel drive. It will also have a sport-tuned adaptive air suspension with the ability to lower the ride height by about 0.8 inch. The six-piston Brembo brakes in the front are painted in an Edge Red scheme echoed on the key fob. The Escalade-V will ride on unique gunmetal gray 22-inch wheels that are, despite the SUV's sporting pretensions, wrapped in all-season tires. Finally, out back is an active exhaust system that allows the driver to tune the tenor from the quad exhaust outlets — Stealth mode for quiet mornings, Sport for when you want to announce your presence, and Touring for everyday driving.