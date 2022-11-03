2023 BMW i7 Gets Over 300 Miles of EPA-Estimated EV Range

The 2023 BMW i7's EPA range is finally EPA official. When the German brand's new flagship sedan made its debut, it featured a number of powertrain options including a fully electric model BMW is calling the i7, but its range numbers were merely estimates. Now, the EPA has strapped its testing gear to some i7s and declared that the i7 will have at least 296 miles of range on a full charge.

But you get 296 miles of range if you opt for the 20-inch wheels and all-season tires. Should you want to maximize the range of your fully electric luxury barge, you'll need to select the smaller 19-inch wheels wrapped with all-seasons. That combo nets 318 miles of total range. But there is an interesting outlier here. If you decide that neither the 19- nor 20-inch wheels fill the i7's massive wheel arches well enough but need to crack that all-important 300-mile barrier, you're in luck.

Going for the i7's 21-inch wheel option with performance tires actually nets you a range of 308 miles per the EPA. For a while we all thought bigger wheels and stickier tires meant a range penalty, but BMW has somehow managed to buck that trend. Just how the automaker managed to do this, we aren't sure, but we'll find out once we're able to subject the i7 to our very own real-world EV range test.

The good news doesn't end there, however. During our range test of the all-electric 2022 BMW iX xDrive50 midsize SUV, we found that it smashed its EPA-estimated range. While the EPA puts the xDrive50's range at only 315 miles on a single charge, we were able to travel a whopping 377 miles on our test vehicle. While there's no guarantee that the i7 will pull the same trick, it's nice to know that sometimes the EPA's figures underestimate a car's efficiency. It's also worth noting that the iX and i7 both carry batteries that have more than 100 kW of usable capacity (the iX's is rated at 105.2 kW, while the i7's has 101.7 kW of usable energy).

As for how the i7 compares to its rival from Mercedes-Benz, the EQS, it's not looking too good for the Bimmer. While the base EQS 450+ carries an EPA-estimated range of 350 miles, in our test it was able to travel 422 miles. The same goes for the even more powerful EQS 580 model that, while rated at 340 miles, sauntered on to 381 miles in our hands. So while the BMW cracks that all-important 300-mile mark, it's still a fair bit behind the pair of Mercs.

The i7 is on sale now, and if this imposing monolith of a luxury sedan interests you, you can go ahead and pick one up for a cool $120,295.