First Look: BMW Adds Cheaper i4 eDrive35 for 2023

That lower price will likely be the most interesting part of the new i4. It will start at $52,395 after BMW's $995 destination charge is applied. That's $4,500 less than the starting price of the eDrive40 model that starts at $56,895. BMW's consumer site also still notes that the i4 is still eligible for a $7,500 federal tax credit, and factoring that into base price of BMW's new entry-level i4 brings its price below the $48,440 base price of a Tesla Model 3.

But that lower price also means less power and performance. So, how much less power, you might be wondering. Well, quite a bit less as it turns out, but torque stays relatively stout. The eDrive40 model makes 355 horsepower and 317 lb-ft of torque. The new-for-2023 eDrive35 model has a single, rear-axle-mounted motor that makes 281 hp and 295 lb-ft of torque. The new figures represent dips of 74 hp and 22 lb-ft. BMW notes that these power and torque figures are still preliminary and that means they could change by the time the eDrive35 hits dealerships in the first part of 2023.