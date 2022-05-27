Here's How Our 2020 Tesla Model Y Fared in Its First 20K Miles

Earned its Performance credentials

We bought the Model Y Performance trim, and it's certainly lived up to the name. In Edmunds' testing, our best recorded 0-60 mph time was 3.7 seconds, and we ran the quarter mile in 11.8 seconds at 115 mph. Those are amazing numbers for an SUV — or any other vehicle for that matter.

Since that initial testing, our Model Y went on to have an impressive 2021 drag race season, going 6-3 against a Dream Team of performance vehicles. Here's how the Model Y Performance stacked up against all comers, listed in no particular order. We've also linked videos of each race below.

Ride quality was unanimously disliked

Nearly everyone who drove our Model Y complained about its harsh ride quality. It is that noticeable. You will feel every imperfection in the road, and if you're sensitive to motion sickness, this vehicle may not be for you.

We have 21-inch wheels equipped. These were included in the Performance Upgrade package offered at the time, but are now standard on Performance models. Larger wheels generally equal a choppier ride, though we've also read reports from owners that the 19- and 20-inch wheels aren't noticeably better. We understand this is the sporty version, but we've been in faster cars that have a softer ride.