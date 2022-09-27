The 2023 Bentley Bentayga EWB Gets Longer and More Luxurious

Inside, the leather seats get a new quilting design, new metal inlays have been created for the wood trim, and the rear console has been redesigned. The EWB introduces illuminated leather trim, which employs 68 LEDs below the perforated surface of the door inserts. There's also a new trim level — or specification, as Bentley calls it — known as Azure. If Bentley's Speed specification adds more, well, speed, then the Azure adds increased levels of comfort, mainly through the use of even more sound insulation and a reengineered exhaust system to tame the Bentayga's V8 engine. Oh, and there are now power-closing rear doors — just press a button and watch your neighbor with the new Range Rover weep.

The best seat in the house

Our biggest tripping point with the Bentayga has long been its rather ordinary rear seat. It wasn't particularly spacious, and in the standard three-person bench configuration, it didn't look particularly special either. We always felt the Bentayga is best experienced as a four-seater, and we're pleased to see the EWB take that to a whole new level.

There is, inexplicably, still a bench seat as standard equipment, but the EWB can also be had in a four-plus-one configuration (essentially a four-seater with a makeshift fifth possible if you lift up the center armrest) and as a true four-seater. If you opt for the four seats — as well you should — then you must spring for the Airline Seat specification. It brings 22 ways of adjustment as well as humidity-sensing seats that will automatically activate heating or cooling as needed to optimize your comfort. We spent over an hour in the right rear passenger seat (that one gets to move the front passenger seat well and truly out of the way), and we can say in no uncertain terms that the temperature and humidity functions work flawlessly.