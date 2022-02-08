2023 Alfa Romeo Tonale First Look: A New Direction

What is the Tonale?

The 2023 Alfa Romeo Tonale (pronounced toe-nahl-ay) is the new entry point to the Alfa Romeo lineup in the United States. It's a crossover SUV that slots beneath the brand's compact Stelvio, but it shares little with its bigger sibling. The Tonale isn't just another small SUV. It signals a major sea change at Alfa Romeo, one that the brand hopes will carry it into the electric future.

The Tonale brings to the table a set of new looks, fresh interior tech, and a new electrified powertrain to complement a conventional internal combustion engine. On paper, it looks like the Tonale has the right stuff, but it's jumping right into one of the hottest segments in the automotive landscape. Is Alfa wise to put the Audi Q3, Volvo XC40 and Mercedes-Benz GLB in the middle of its crosshairs? Read on to find out.