Honda's luxury brand is ready to start accepting reservations for the all-new 2023 Acura Integra. On March 10, the company will make the highly anticipated hot hatch available for preorder. People who submit their reservation will get first dibs on what Acura calls "a limited number of production units" when the new Integra goes on sale this spring. It sounds like Acura is planning a launch edition of some kind, maybe even wearing the Indy Yellow Pearl paint and black graphics seen on the Integra prototype.

How to reserve a 2023 Acura Integra

If you want to be one of the first people to own a new 2023 Integra, start by going to Acura's website. Find the promotion panel that links to the Integra's interest list and sign yourself up. Note, however, that you're signing up to be notified when reservations open. You are not making a reservation. Later on, Acura will let you know exactly when reservations open on March 10.

How much is the new 2023 Acura Integra?

Acura hasn't finalized 2023 Integra prices yet, but the company does say the five-door hatchback "will start around $30,000." Most likely, that's the price with the six-speed manual transmission and probably won't include the necessary destination charge. Plan on spending around $31,000 before ticking boxes for any option packages. Plan to see Technology, A-Spec and Advance packages, similar to what Acura offers on its other cars and SUVs.

Is the new Integra based on the Honda Civic?