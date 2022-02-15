- 2023 Acura Integra reservations open next month.
- Prices start at around $30,000, without extras.
- It's almost certainly based on the latest Honda Civic hatchback.
Honda's luxury brand is ready to start accepting reservations for the all-new 2023 Acura Integra. On March 10, the company will make the highly anticipated hot hatch available for preorder. People who submit their reservation will get first dibs on what Acura calls "a limited number of production units" when the new Integra goes on sale this spring. It sounds like Acura is planning a launch edition of some kind, maybe even wearing the Indy Yellow Pearl paint and black graphics seen on the Integra prototype.
If you want to be one of the first people to own a new 2023 Integra, start by going to Acura's website. Find the promotion panel that links to the Integra's interest list and sign yourself up. Note, however, that you're signing up to be notified when reservations open. You are not making a reservation. Later on, Acura will let you know exactly when reservations open on March 10.
Acura hasn't finalized 2023 Integra prices yet, but the company does say the five-door hatchback "will start around $30,000." Most likely, that's the price with the six-speed manual transmission and probably won't include the necessary destination charge. Plan on spending around $31,000 before ticking boxes for any option packages. Plan to see Technology, A-Spec and Advance packages, similar to what Acura offers on its other cars and SUVs.
We've previously reported that the new Integra is likely to share a platform with the redesigned Honda Civic. However, Acura is building the Integra in Marysville, Ohio, on the same assembly line as the TLX sedan. Honda makes the 2022 Civic hatchback in Greensburg, Indiana.
Acura confirms the Integra will employ a high-output version of the same turbocharged 1.5-liter four-cylinder engine found in the Civic hatch and that it will offer a six-speed manual gearbox and a limited-slip differential. In addition, the Integra prototype had 19-inch matte-black wheels and Brembo performance brakes, which suggest a possible Type S variant in the future, perhaps timed with the launch of the 2023 Honda Civic Type R.
But is the Integra using the Civic's platform or a shortened version of the TLX's? Our money remains on the Civic. Especially when viewing the two cars in profile, there are too many similarities between the new Integra and the Civic hatchback. The Acura appears to be longer aft of the rear wheels, resulting in a better-balanced design, but otherwise, they have similar proportions and details. Telltales include the cut of the hood, the door handles' shape and positioning, and the placement of the fuel door.
Driving enthusiasts and Acura fans alike are looking forward to the return of the 2023 Integra. With its potential blend of upscale design and materials, enjoyable driving dynamics, utility similar to a small crossover, modern technology, and an attainable price, it should prove as popular as a traditional car can be in a world overrun with SUVs.