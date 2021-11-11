2023 Acura Integra Prototype Unveiled: Four-Door Hatch With a Turbocharged Engine

- New wallet-friendly Acura is a four-door hatchback with coupe-like styling
- Standard turbocharged engine is available with a six-speed manual
- Kicks off the fifth Integra generation for 2023
2023 Acura Integra.
The Integra has been around as long as Acura itself. Since the brand launched in 1986, the Integra nameplate has graced generations of two- and four-door hatchbacks, as well as the occasional four-door sedan. Driving an Integra wasn't always a rip-roaring adventure — the high-output, 8,000-plus-rpm redline engines were reserved for range-topping models like the GS-R and Type R — but you were always assured to get a small, lightweight and sporty front-wheel-drive car. In the U.S., the Integra name was retired after 2001 and replaced by the RSX. This two-door coupe carried forward its predecessor's ethos of luxury and performance but was ultimately mothballed after 2006. For years, buyers looking for a fun, affordable Acura had a choice between the ILX sedan or nothing. The latter was honestly a better choice.
Thankfully, Acura seems to have learned the error of its ways and is finally reviving the Integra name for 2023. The Integra is previewed here in its prototype form, but we believe this hatchback concept will look almost identical to the production version due next year. Read on for more about the prototype and how it previews the 2023 Acura Integra.
2023 Acura Integra.
Integras have always been powered by naturally aspirated four-cylinder engines, with a modest power output on pedestrian models, with more thrust and a loftier redline reserved for trims like the Type R or GS-R. The new Integra bucks convention by adopting a 1.5-liter four-cylinder that comes, for the first time, paired with a turbocharger straight from the factory. We don't know output yet, but parent company Honda already has a turbo-1.5 powering the Civic and Civic Si, and we expect the Integra's power to match. For reference, the standard Civic's version of this motor makes 180 horsepower and 177 lb-ft of torque, while the Si's take produces 200 horsepower and 192 lb-ft.
Since Acura is also reintroducing high-octane Type S models to its lineup, we also wouldn't be surprised to see a new Acura Integra Type S, possibly using the same powertrain as the forthcoming Civic Type R. Since the last Type R made in excess of 300 horsepower, a new Integra Type S could be seriously spicy indeed.
Type S aside, the standard Integra should still prove quite capable on the road. A limited-slip differential will be available, if not standard, and a six-speed manual transmission will be on the options list for shoppers looking for a more connected driving experience. We estimate that the Civic's continuously variable automatic transmission will also be on the options list.
We weren't shown the interior of the Integra prototype, but the swept roofline that gives the car a coupe-like look might mean there's not a ton of headroom in the back for taller passengers. But since we believe they share a common platform, the Integra will likely have similar legroom to the current Civic. For the record, the Civic has one of the most spacious back seats in the compact category. Look for the Integra's overall interior design to be inspired by the Civic, but with all the upscale luxury materials suggested by the Acura badge.
2023 Acura Integra.
The rebirth of the Integra has been a long time coming, and the prototype seen here only whets our appetite. Look for a full reveal of the final production version of the 2023 Acura Integra soon.