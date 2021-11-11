2023 Acura Integra Prototype Unveiled: Four-Door Hatch With a Turbocharged Engine

Integras have always been powered by naturally aspirated four-cylinder engines, with a modest power output on pedestrian models, with more thrust and a loftier redline reserved for trims like the Type R or GS-R. The new Integra bucks convention by adopting a 1.5-liter four-cylinder that comes, for the first time, paired with a turbocharger straight from the factory. We don't know output yet, but parent company Honda already has a turbo-1.5 powering the Civic and Civic Si, and we expect the Integra's power to match. For reference, the standard Civic's version of this motor makes 180 horsepower and 177 lb-ft of torque, while the Si's take produces 200 horsepower and 192 lb-ft.

Since Acura is also reintroducing high-octane Type S models to its lineup, we also wouldn't be surprised to see a new Acura Integra Type S, possibly using the same powertrain as the forthcoming Civic Type R. Since the last Type R made in excess of 300 horsepower, a new Integra Type S could be seriously spicy indeed.

Type S aside, the standard Integra should still prove quite capable on the road. A limited-slip differential will be available, if not standard, and a six-speed manual transmission will be on the options list for shoppers looking for a more connected driving experience. We estimate that the Civic's continuously variable automatic transmission will also be on the options list.

How's the Integra's interior?

We weren't shown the interior of the Integra prototype, but the swept roofline that gives the car a coupe-like look might mean there's not a ton of headroom in the back for taller passengers. But since we believe they share a common platform, the Integra will likely have similar legroom to the current Civic. For the record, the Civic has one of the most spacious back seats in the compact category. Look for the Integra's overall interior design to be inspired by the Civic, but with all the upscale luxury materials suggested by the Acura badge.

