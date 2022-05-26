2023 Acura Integra First Drive: Can It Capture the Magic of the Original Acura?

Our test vehicle was a top-trim A-Spec with Technology package Integra. That means it was equipped with 12-way power-adjustable front seats with power-adjustable lumbar support and adaptive suspension dampers. The seats, trimmed with microsuede and unique stitching, are excellent. Even after several hours behind the wheel, there was no fatigue. The seats are easy to set up for any driving position thanks to an impressive range of adjustability.
Up front, there's plenty of headroom and legroom, and the rear seat has enough legroom for most adults. Since it's a hatchback, the sloping roof naturally gets in the way of tall adults entering the back seat. They'll be a bit cramped once they sit down too, but the back seats should be spacious enough for anyone under 5-foot-9.
The ride quality, while not exactly plush, is relatively smooth over bumpy highways and potholed city streets. The optional adaptive dampers allow for the selection of different comfort levels, including Comfort, Normal and Sport, giving you a progressively stiffer ride with each mode. For the most part, we selected Comfort mode and we were pleased over highway straights and curvy back roads.
One particular drawback we noticed, however, regardless of drive mode, was road noise. The aforementioned all-season tires equipped on our test cars made a considerable bit of noise on the highway, especially at speeds over 60 mph. A-Spec Integras are equipped with larger and wider wheels and tires, so it's possible a base Integra will be a little quieter.
How's the Integra's interior?