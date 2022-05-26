2023 Acura Integra First Drive: Can It Capture the Magic of the Original Acura?

During our test of the Integra, we spent some time in a CVT-equipped test car, but it wasn't as fun as the Integra with the manual. The CVT provides some simulated shifts, and paddle shifters are mounted to the steering wheel to make you feel like you're part of the action, but it doesn't light the same fire.

By contrast, the manual shifter is superb. It has smooth movements but you can feel it slide into gear with plenty of feedback. It provides enough resistance to feel strong in your hand without feeling overly heavy. It feels natural and engaging, moving into each gear like it anticipated your next move. Few manual shifters these days feel this good. Driving the Integra quickly is a joy, and the manual is a big part of that experience.

Steering and handling are engaging, and the limited-slip differential helps apply even power as you exit a high-speed corner. But unlike the Si, the Integra doesn't offer a summer-tire option from the factory. As a result, the Integra's grip and handling precision are a bit muted because of its standard all-season tires.

Since Acura has recently reintroduced several high-performance Type S models to its lineup, we wouldn't be surprised to see a new Acura Integra Type S that solves this problem in the near future, possibly using the same powertrain as the forthcoming Civic Type R. Since the last Type R made in excess of 300 horsepower, a new Integra Type S could be seriously spicy indeed, but if a Type S is in the works, mum's the word from Acura. For now.

How comfortable is the Integra?