The BMW M2 Will Probably Be the Last Manual BMW

Dirk Hacker, BMW M’s head of development, had this to say: “The double clutch, from BMW M’s point of view these days, it’s gone. It's now manual or automatic, and automatic electrified for the future.” When asked why M has a preference for the automatic over its DCT, Hacker said that a lot of discussion took place during the early stages of development of the latest M5.

Hacker cites cost as one factor — DCTs are expensive to produce and cost money to get right. On top of that, BMW M decided it wanted to place a higher value on comfort than on the performance gains a DCT could have over an automatic. “[W]e got a lot of reactions about maneuvering, parking, no rolling if you leave the pedal, and so on,” Hacker says. It might seem counterintuitive for a brand that's literally derived from the world of motorsport, but M’s customers just want something comfier. The M head honcho also says that BMW’s latest automatics outperform the DCT.

As such, the DCT is dead, whether anyone likes it or not. Now, about the manual. When asked if the stick dies with this new M2, Hacker says this: “It's not only a decision of BMW; it's also a decision of the suppliers. If you take a look around, you will see the future for manual gearbox suppliers will decrease. So I'm not sure we will have the possibility in the future — but in the future means six, seven years in forecast.”