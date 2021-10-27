The 2022 Toyota GR 86 Priced: It's Less Than $29,000!

If you don't want to row your own gears, you'll have to cough up another $1,500 for the robot that does the shifting for you, bringing the total to $30,225. Take it from us, though, the stick itself is a joy to row and the clutch is easy to get the hang of. It might not be the most convenient way of getting around town (especially on the traffic-laden streets of big cities), but the manual is almost certainly the right gearbox for this car — even if you're a first-timer.

Step up up to the GR 86 Premium grade and you get everything from the regular GR 86, some nicer interior trimmings (including suede-covered seats) and 18-inch wheels with Michelin Pilot Sport 4 tires. The Premium cars also come with a ducktail-style rear spoiler, heated seats and a 10-speaker audio system. The Premium GR 86 will cost $31,325 for the manual and $32,825 for the automatic.