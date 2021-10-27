The 2022 Toyota GR 86 Priced: It's Less Than $29,000!

- The new Toyota GR 86 will start at $28,725 with destination charges.
- Two trims will be available at launch: base and Premium.
- Toyota is also offering a number of Gazoo Racing accessories for the 86.
We've ogled the specs, eyed the photos and even driven the 2022 Toyota GR 86, but up until now we didn't know how much of your hard-earned cash Toyota was going to take for its new 2+2 sports car. Thankfully, we finally know. The 2022 GR 86 is going to start at $28,725 after destination charges are applied.
For that money you get the base GR 86 with a good ol' manual gearbox. As a refresher, power comes courtesy of a 2.4-liter naturally aspirated flat-four cylinder engine that sends 228 horsepower at 7,000 rpm and 184 lb-ft of torque at 3,700 rpm to the rear wheels only. You also get 10-spoke 17-inch wheels wrapped in Michelin Primacy HP tires, a stiffer body structure compared to the last 86, and a slightly lower center of gravity, according to Toyota.
If you don't want to row your own gears, you'll have to cough up another $1,500 for the robot that does the shifting for you, bringing the total to $30,225. Take it from us, though, the stick itself is a joy to row and the clutch is easy to get the hang of. It might not be the most convenient way of getting around town (especially on the traffic-laden streets of big cities), but the manual is almost certainly the right gearbox for this car — even if you're a first-timer.
Step up up to the GR 86 Premium grade and you get everything from the regular GR 86, some nicer interior trimmings (including suede-covered seats) and 18-inch wheels with Michelin Pilot Sport 4 tires. The Premium cars also come with a ducktail-style rear spoiler, heated seats and a 10-speaker audio system. The Premium GR 86 will cost $31,325 for the manual and $32,825 for the automatic.
In case you aren't totally in love with the way the new GR 86 looks, Toyota is offering a number of Gazoo Racing (GR) accessories at launch. Forged multi-spoke bronze GR wheels (available in either 17 or 18 inches), GR-specific fender vents and vinyl "GR" graphics make up the GR-specific cosmetic enhancements.
Performance-enhancing options are on offer, too. There's a new cat-back exhaust with black exhaust tips for some more yowl. You can pair that with the GR cold-air intake system that includes a larger airbox and a performance air filter. Also available are a GR strut tower brace, a short shift kit for the manual, and GR front brake pads.
The pricing for these accessories hasn't been announced yet, but we'll likely find out closer to when the GR 86 hits dealerships in December of this year.
Toyota was never going to ask for an arm and a leg when it came to the GR 86, but knowing it starts at less than $30,000 only makes us want one more.