2022 Ram TRX Sandblast Edition Likes to Get Dirty

- New Sandblast Edition joins the lineup
- Offers a new paint color and some light cosmetic upgrades
- Not quite as in-your-face as previous special editions
The Ram TRX likely always will be one of the most ridiculous road-legal cars ever made. We still don't know why Ram decided a pickup needed 702 horsepower and 650 lb-ft of torque, but we're darn glad it did. Now, customers are going to be able to order a new special edition. Last year the Ignition Edition joined the lineup, but the eye-searingly orange paintwork might not have been for everyone. But for 2022, there's the much more palatable Sandblast Edition.
The Sandblast Edition is purely cosmetic, and it was inspired by those who like to have fun out in the desert. Hey, high-speed desert fun isn't limited to just the Ford F-150 Raptor. The special-edition Ram gets a unique Mojave Sand exterior paint color. There are also 18-inch beadlock compatible wheels, a dual-pane panoramic sunroof, a spray-in bedliner, cargo tie downs, and an LED cab-mounted brake light. That doesn't sound like that much extra kit, but the color alone is going to be enough to stand out from the regular gaggle of TRXes at your next truck meet.
Inside, the Sandblast Edition gets a few small changes to elevate it over the standard TRX. There are white (Frost) interior stitching accents and white TRX logos embroidered into the seats. There are also carbon-fiber accents throughout the interior, a leather steering wheel with carbon-fiber accents, and a unique plaque on the lid of the center console cubby. The Sandblast builds on the TRX with the Level 2 Equipment Group package, and that means features including a head-up display, heated and cooled seats, a wireless charging pad, blind-spot monitoring and more all come standard here.
The Sandblast Edition models will go on sale in just a few months' time and will carry a starting price of $100,080. That's a pretty penny for a pickup truck at the end of the day, but those who want their TRX to stand out will likely deem it a worthwhile investment.
This much more subtle special edition is definitely more our speed.