2022 Ram TRX Sandblast Edition Likes to Get Dirty

The Sandblast Edition is purely cosmetic, and it was inspired by those who like to have fun out in the desert. Hey, high-speed desert fun isn't limited to just the Ford F-150 Raptor. The special-edition Ram gets a unique Mojave Sand exterior paint color. There are also 18-inch beadlock compatible wheels, a dual-pane panoramic sunroof, a spray-in bedliner, cargo tie downs, and an LED cab-mounted brake light. That doesn't sound like that much extra kit, but the color alone is going to be enough to stand out from the regular gaggle of TRXes at your next truck meet.

Inside, the Sandblast Edition gets a few small changes to elevate it over the standard TRX. There are white (Frost) interior stitching accents and white TRX logos embroidered into the seats. There are also carbon-fiber accents throughout the interior, a leather steering wheel with carbon-fiber accents, and a unique plaque on the lid of the center console cubby. The Sandblast builds on the TRX with the Level 2 Equipment Group package, and that means features including a head-up display, heated and cooled seats, a wireless charging pad, blind-spot monitoring and more all come standard here.