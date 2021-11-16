If you're familiar with Porsche, you'll know the GTS moniker. Standing for Gran Turismo Sport, the GTS has always been the middle ground between the standard and S models and the lights-out craziness of the Turbo and GT models. Until now, the GTS badge has been applied to every modern Porsche except the Taycan. But the Taycan GTS sedan isn't the only addition for 2022.

A new wagon variant called the Taycan GTS Sport Turismo is also joining the Taycan lineup. Don't confuse this with the Cross Turismo, which has already come to the States in 4, 4S, Turbo and Turbo S guises. Thanks to the unique (read: silly) way Porsche names its wagons, it's easy to mix the two up.

The main things you should know about the new Sport Turismo is that exterior and interior dimensions are shared with the Cross Turismo wagon, but the Sport doesn't have the plastic body cladding, off-road ability or lifted right height the Cross does. Both Turismo models do feature the same amount of rear storage space, with 15.7 cubic feet of cargo volume behind the back seats. Got all that? Yeah, we have a hard time keeping it straight too.

Both GTS models also benefit from a smattering of sporty kit that would normally be optional on lesser Taycans. Porsche says every performance feature included has been altered to make the GTS' driving experience unique. While these features cost extra on lesser models, the GTS digs into the Porsche parts bin to include Porsche Torque Vectoring Plus and the Sport Chrono package as standard equipment. The front brakes are a little larger than they are on the 4S, with disc size growing from 14.2 to 15.4 inches, while the rear brakes remain the same size at 14.1 inches.

Cosmetically, the GTS models benefit from the SportDesign front fascia and side skirts, black-painted exterior trim and GTS-specific 20-inch wheels.

How much power does the Taycan GTS make?