Driven: 2024 Buick Encore GX Is Refreshed and Raring to Go

Two tiny engines

The 2024 Buick Encore GX will continue with the current model's powertrain lineup. To recap, the front-wheel-drive Encore GX Preferred is driven by a turbocharged 1.2-liter three-cylinder engine that makes a respectable 137 horsepower and 162 lb-ft of torque. Select another trim level, or opt for the Preferred with all-wheel drive, and you'll be bumped to a turbocharged 1.3-liter unit with 155 hp and 174 lb-ft on tap. A continuously variable automatic transmission (or CVT) is standard with all FWD models, while checking the box for AWD swaps in a nine-speed traditional automatic. In Edmunds' testing, an AWD Encore GX with the 1.3-turbo accelerated from 0 to 60 mph in 9.2 seconds — not blazing, but quicker than some rivals.

Off the line, the 1.3-liter powerplant is pretty responsive, with the turbocharger masking the lack of one cylinder. However, get it up to speed and ask for a bit of passing power and you’ll be met with a delay of at least a two-count before the transmission downshifts and supplies the oomph you’re asking for. That is to say, plan your highway overtakes wisely and pray you don’t need to get out of someone’s way quickly.

The brakes feel a tad overboosted, with a firm pedal that can make them seem a bit touchy at first. Drivers will get used to it but know that your foot need not go to the floor to get this little guy to stop.

Our quick test drive of the 2024 Encore GX didn’t include any hot-to-trot back roads, but the little SUV handles choppy city streets just fine. A Watts link rear suspension on our all-wheel-drive tester likely has something to do with that, smoothing the ride out over broken pavement. Speaking of, we like that the Encore GX can put the power down to just the front wheels with the touch of a button. All-wheel drive isn’t needed every day and you’ll likely see even better fuel economy than the EPA-estimated 26 miles per gallon in the city, 28 mpg highway when taking advantage of sunny-day driving conditions.

Commuting in the Encore GX should be pretty easy with the comfy front seats available with heating. Standard safety features include lane keeping assistance and lane departure warning, automatic emergency braking and forward collision alert. Blind-spot warning is also standard, but you’ll have to pay extra for adaptive cruise control and a wireless charging pad.

Including destination charges, the 2024 Buick Encore GX starts at just under $27,000 for a Preferred trim with front-wheel drive and the smaller engine. If you want a bit more boost, add a couple hundred bucks to the price tag if you want the 1.3-liter. The stylish Sport Touring only costs about $1,000 more, going up to about $33,000 for an Avenir. All-wheel drive adds $1,600 to the price of any 1.3-liter model.