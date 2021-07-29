2022 Nissan Ariya Will Have a Head Start on Toyota and Honda

The benefit to going electric, or at least electrified, was clear. At 41 mpg combined, the following year's Toyota Prius wasn't nearly as efficient, but it proved to be more popular. This wasn't surprising since the Prius seated up to five people and its automatic transmission was more city-friendly than the Insight's manual. The second-generation Prius found even more fans, eventually becoming a cultural phenomenon. It attracted holier-than-thou eco-warriors and drew ire from coal-rolling truck bros and hacky comedians alike.

That was ultimately squandered ...

The third-generation Prius family expanded to include the Prius C small hatchback and the Prius V wagon. Those body styles were discontinued when the fourth Prius rolled around, but the ubiquitous hatch was joined by the Prius Prime plug-in hybrid. Honda eventually introduced second- and third-generation models of the Insight — the latter is currently our favorite hybrid on the market.

But both manufacturers took a cautious approach when it came to developing a more intensive electrification strategy. Instead, Toyota and Honda put big bets on hydrogen as the fuel of the future. Honda fired the first salvo with the FCX Clarity, which gave way to today's Honda Clarity in 2017. Toyota also got in on the action, releasing the first Mirai in 2016 and its successor in 2021. Both manufacturers looked to hydrogen after identifying the limitations of today's electric vehicles — namely, slow charging while on the road and a lack of solutions for shoppers for whom home charging is not an option.

But hydrogen infrastructure is even less developed. The FCX Clarity debuted over a decade ago, and even with the new Clarity, Mirai and Hyundai Nexo, today there are only about 50 stations nationwide, mostly centered in the San Francisco and Los Angeles metropolitan areas. It's too early to tell if the hydrogen experiment has failed, but it certainly has a long way to go before widespread adoption.

Leaving the door open for Nissan and others