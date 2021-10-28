2022 Mercedes-Benz SL Is an S-Class Cabriolet with AMG DNA

With a few exceptions along the way — we're looking at you, SL 65 Black Series — the SL has generally prioritized long-distance comfort over outright performance. This year, however, it has a few aces up its sleeve to make this grand tourer feel more exciting from behind the wheel. An adaptive suspension is standard, allowing you to easily switch between a comfortable ride on the highway and a firmer, sportier setup while canyon-carving. The SL 63 uses a more advanced version of this system to further reduce body roll during hard cornering. Also bolstering its dynamic cred is an electronically controlled limited-slip rear differential (standard on the SL 63 and optional for the SL 55), which sends power to the wheels with the most traction in low-grip situations.
You also get goodies such as active engine mounts (for reducing engine vibration), rear-axle steering (to decrease the turning radius and provide additional stability at high speeds) and optional high-performance carbon-ceramic brakes. All in all, the new SL seems much more capable than its predecessor, without stepping on the toes of the AMG GT.
We don't expect the SL to stop with the SL 55 and SL 63, however. Our sources postulate that the powertrain lineup might expand in the future to include an SL 43 (likely with a turbocharged six-cylinder) and culminate in the SL 73e (believed to use a V8 hybrid with roughly 800 horsepower on tap). Only time will tell if these powertrains will surface to bookend the current offerings.
How's the SL's interior?
The 2022 SL shares a tremendous amount of its interior design with the S-Class sedan redesigned last year. That means the focal point is a large vertically oriented 11.9-inch touchscreen with the latest version of Merc's MBUX infotainment system, plus neat luxury touches like illuminated turbine-style air vents. There's also a four-spoke steering wheel that seems similar to the one on the recently refreshed E-Class, complete with digital controls for cycling through drive mode settings. Sport seats with massage functionality and neck heaters, a Burmester audio system and a surround-view camera also come standard.
We expect the SL's front seats will be cushier than those on the more performance-minded AMG GT. If the previous S-Class convertible is any indication, there will be plenty of room to accommodate a variety of body types. The back seat should be roomy enough for adults, provided that front-seat occupants aren't too tall.
Edmunds says
After taking a year off, the Mercedes-Benz SL will return for 2022 to breathe new life into the grand-touring segment.