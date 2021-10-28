2022 Mercedes-Benz SL Is an S-Class Cabriolet with AMG DNA

What is the SL?

The Mercedes-Benz SL-Class grand-touring roadster has been a key part of the Mercedes story for nearly 70 years. But its place in the lineup has been a little murky as of late since Mercedes also sells the similarly intentioned S-Class Cabriolet and AMG GT roadster. From what we now know about the redesigned 2022 Mercedes-Benz SL-Class, a major shakeup is in store for Merc's two-door lineup. The first is a technical name change — it will now be officially called the Mercedes-AMG SL to reinforce an association with Mercedes' in-house performance branch. There are a lot more changes than just a name, however.

The new SL will retain its predecessor's long hood and cab-back design. From there, the changes between generations are fairly significant, starting with the SL's newfound rear seat. That would seemingly create in-house competition with the S-Class Cabriolet, which also has a rear seat. However, we don't expect the S-Class Cabriolet to continue past this year. There is a 2021 model but it's based on the previous-generation model rather than the all-new 2021 S-Class sedan.

The 2022 SL switches from a multipiece folding hardtop to a more conventional convertible soft top, like the S-Class Cabriolet currently employs. This, combined with an interior layout nearly identical to the redesigned S-Class sedan, suggests that the new SL is a second-generation S-Class Cabriolet in everything but name only.

What's under the SL's hood?

The previous SL-Class was available with a variety of powertrains, ranging from a fuel-efficient V6 to an almighty V12. But the last-generation S-Class Cabriolet took a simpler approach with just two V8s to choose from. The 2022 SL takes a page from its quad-seat forebear, offering a turbocharged 4.0-liter V8 in two states of tune.

The SL 55 serves as the entry point to the lineup, with a robust 469 horsepower and 516 lb-ft of torque on tap. If that output seems familiar, that's because it's identical to that of the S 580 sedan. We clocked that car sprinting from 0 to 60 mph in 4.7 seconds in Edmunds' instrumented testing, and we expect the SL 55 to post a similar time. If you prefer your luxury convertible a bit speedier, the SL 63 and its 577 hp and 590 lb-ft rating should suffice. Both trims also feature all-wheel drive and a nine-speed automatic transmission (which features a wet clutch pack instead of a torque converter for quicker reactions to throttle inputs).