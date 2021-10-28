2022 Mercedes-Benz SL Is an S-Class Cabriolet with AMG DNA

2022 Mercedes-Benz SL Is an S-Class Cabriolet with AMG DNA

  • New SL continues a historic nameplate in Mercedes' lineup
  • 2022 SL will also replace S-Class Cabriolet, which is not expected to receive a second generation
  • Folding hardtop out, traditional soft top in
  • New four-seat layout
  • Launches the seventh-generation SL for 2022

What is the SL?

The Mercedes-Benz SL-Class grand-touring roadster has been a key part of the Mercedes story for nearly 70 years. But its place in the lineup has been a little murky as of late since Mercedes also sells the similarly intentioned S-Class Cabriolet and AMG GT roadster. From what we now know about the redesigned 2022 Mercedes-Benz SL-Class, a major shakeup is in store for Merc's two-door lineup. The first is a technical name change — it will now be officially called the Mercedes-AMG SL to reinforce an association with Mercedes' in-house performance branch. There are a lot more changes than just a name, however.

The new SL will retain its predecessor's long hood and cab-back design. From there, the changes between generations are fairly significant, starting with the SL's newfound rear seat. That would seemingly create in-house competition with the S-Class Cabriolet, which also has a rear seat. However, we don't expect the S-Class Cabriolet to continue past this year. There is a 2021 model but it's based on the previous-generation model rather than the all-new 2021 S-Class sedan.

The 2022 SL switches from a multipiece folding hardtop to a more conventional convertible soft top, like the S-Class Cabriolet currently employs. This, combined with an interior layout nearly identical to the redesigned S-Class sedan, suggests that the new SL is a second-generation S-Class Cabriolet in everything but name only.

What's under the SL's hood?

The previous SL-Class was available with a variety of powertrains, ranging from a fuel-efficient V6 to an almighty V12. But the last-generation S-Class Cabriolet took a simpler approach with just two V8s to choose from. The 2022 SL takes a page from its quad-seat forebear, offering a turbocharged 4.0-liter V8 in two states of tune. 

The SL 55 serves as the entry point to the lineup, with a robust 469 horsepower and 516 lb-ft of torque on tap. If that output seems familiar, that's because it's identical to that of the S 580 sedan. We clocked that car sprinting from 0 to 60 mph in 4.7 seconds in Edmunds' instrumented testing, and we expect the SL 55 to post a similar time. If you prefer your luxury convertible a bit speedier, the SL 63 and its 577 hp and 590 lb-ft rating should suffice. Both trims also feature all-wheel drive and a nine-speed automatic transmission (which features a wet clutch pack instead of a torque converter for quicker reactions to throttle inputs).

With a few exceptions along the way — we're looking at you, SL 65 Black Series — the SL has generally prioritized long-distance comfort over outright performance. This year, however, it has a few aces up its sleeve to make this grand tourer feel more exciting from behind the wheel. An adaptive suspension is standard, allowing you to easily switch between a comfortable ride on the highway and a firmer, sportier setup while canyon-carving. The SL 63 uses a more advanced version of this system to further reduce body roll during hard cornering. Also bolstering its dynamic cred is an electronically controlled limited-slip rear differential (standard on the SL 63 and optional for the SL 55), which sends power to the wheels with the most traction in low-grip situations.

You also get goodies such as active engine mounts (for reducing engine vibration), rear-axle steering (to decrease the turning radius and provide additional stability at high speeds) and optional high-performance carbon-ceramic brakes. All in all, the new SL seems much more capable than its predecessor, without stepping on the toes of the AMG GT.

We don't expect the SL to stop with the SL 55 and SL 63, however. Our sources postulate that the powertrain lineup might expand in the future to include an SL 43 (likely with a turbocharged six-cylinder) and culminate in the SL 73e (believed to use a V8 hybrid with roughly 800 horsepower on tap). Only time will tell if these powertrains will surface to bookend the current offerings.

How's the SL's interior?

The 2022 SL shares a tremendous amount of its interior design with the S-Class sedan redesigned last year. That means the focal point is a large vertically oriented 11.9-inch touchscreen with the latest version of Merc's MBUX infotainment system, plus neat luxury touches like illuminated turbine-style air vents. There's also a four-spoke steering wheel that seems similar to the one on the recently refreshed E-Class, complete with digital controls for cycling through drive mode settings. Sport seats with massage functionality and neck heaters, a Burmester audio system and a surround-view camera also come standard.

We expect the SL's front seats will be cushier than those on the more performance-minded AMG GT. If the previous S-Class convertible is any indication, there will be plenty of room to accommodate a variety of body types. The back seat should be roomy enough for adults, provided that front-seat occupants aren't too tall.

Edmunds says

After taking a year off, the Mercedes-Benz SL will return for 2022 to breathe new life into the grand-touring segment.

Cameron Rogersby

Cameron's interest in cars began at 18, when he had to replace his banged-up Toyota Corolla. At Edmunds since 2013, he's driven hundreds of cars, evaluating them and writing about his experiences.

