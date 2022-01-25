The 2022 Mercedes Benz C-Class Starts at $44,600

Mercedes-Benz pulled the silk off of the all-new 2022 C-Class in February of last year. It’s bringing with it a slew of major changes, the most notable of which is the discontinuation of the six-cylinder engine; it’s four cylinders or bust. There is also a load of new tech and a shrunken down version of the swanky S-Class’ interior to make up for the newfound lack of displacement. After almost a year, we finally know how much the redesigned C-Class is going to cost.

How much does the 2022 C-Class cost?

In short, not that much more than the last one. The 2022 C-Class will start at $44,600, just $1,950 more than the 2021 C-Class it replaces. For the nearly $45,000 asking price. you get a C-Class that is completely overhauled from the ground up. It’s longer, lower and wider than the car it replaces and sports a longer wheelbase for more room in the back. All C-Classes come with a standard digital instrument panel measuring 12.3 inches alongside a massive, tablet-like 11.9-inch touchscreen that rises above the center console and houses the latest version of Mercedes’ MBUX infotainment system.

Entry-level Premium models also come with keyless entry and ignition, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, heated front seats, LED exterior lighting and a sunroof. Safety features like blind-spot monitoring, Mercedes Pre Safe (a system that anticipates a potential collision and adjusts the seat belts and headrests, and closes the windows to better protect occupants in the event of a crash), collision mitigation and a driver attention monitor are all standard fare as well.