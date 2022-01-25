The 2022 Mercedes Benz C-Class Starts at $44,600

- Almost a year after it was unveiled, the 2022 C-Class finally gets a price.
- The 2022 C-Class brings with it a ton of new tech.
- There’s just one engine option. For now.
Mercedes-Benz pulled the silk off of the all-new 2022 C-Class in February of last year. It’s bringing with it a slew of major changes, the most notable of which is the discontinuation of the six-cylinder engine; it’s four cylinders or bust. There is also a load of new tech and a shrunken down version of the swanky S-Class’ interior to make up for the newfound lack of displacement. After almost a year, we finally know how much the redesigned C-Class is going to cost.
In short, not that much more than the last one. The 2022 C-Class will start at $44,600, just $1,950 more than the 2021 C-Class it replaces. For the nearly $45,000 asking price. you get a C-Class that is completely overhauled from the ground up. It’s longer, lower and wider than the car it replaces and sports a longer wheelbase for more room in the back. All C-Classes come with a standard digital instrument panel measuring 12.3 inches alongside a massive, tablet-like 11.9-inch touchscreen that rises above the center console and houses the latest version of Mercedes’ MBUX infotainment system.
Entry-level Premium models also come with keyless entry and ignition, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, heated front seats, LED exterior lighting and a sunroof. Safety features like blind-spot monitoring, Mercedes Pre Safe (a system that anticipates a potential collision and adjusts the seat belts and headrests, and closes the windows to better protect occupants in the event of a crash), collision mitigation and a driver attention monitor are all standard fare as well.
The next step up from the Premium trim is the Exclusive model. It will start at $46,850 and adds a number of luxe features over the base car. Niceties including a Burmester surround-sound system, automated parallel and perpendicular parking, a 360-degree view camera system, a wireless charging mat and fancier interior ambient lighting are all included.
Top-spec Pinnacle trims get everything from the aforementioned models but add a head-up display and MBUX augmented video navigation. The system displays directions over a live video feed of the world around you, but it is not the same as the AR display on the S-Class that puts live directions in the driver’s line of sight. In the C-Class it’s simply displayed on the center screen. For all that tech Mercedes will ask for $48,550 of your hard-earned dollars.
Just one engine will power the new C-Class, a 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder engine with a mild hybrid setup. All told, the system makes 255 horsepower and 295 lb-ft, though the system can provide a boost of an extra 20 horses and 148 lb-ft for short periods of time. The engine sends its power through a nine-speed automatic transmission to either the rear or all four wheels. It’s worth noting that Mercedes will tack $2,000 onto the asking price of any C-Class for all-wheel drive.
Mercedes says the new C-Class will arrive in dealerships in the spring of this year, so keep your eyes peeled as they start to pop up on dealer lots.
Is the new C-Class worth all that cash? We’ll find out as soon as we run it through our full gamut of tests and give it a rating. Stay tuned.