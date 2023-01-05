What does Level 3 mean again?

In this growing world of driving assistance systems, it’s easy to get confused about where they all fall. To date, there is no government-approved SAE Level 3 system actively on the road in the U.S. — and that includes Tesla’s poorly named “Full Self-Driving.”

In a Level 3 vehicle, the car can pass control back to the driver, but it must provide a few seconds' warning before doing so. This is different from Level 2 systems such as GM’s Super Cruise, Ford's BlueCruise or Lexus' Teammate systems, which allow for hands-free driving in certain circumstances but can demand the driver take over almost instantly. For Level 3, the driver does not have to monitor the road while behind the wheel when the system is actively working.

While there is sure to be a mess of legal debates and interpretations on the matter, Mercedes has said it would be responsible if the car gets into an accident while the system is on.