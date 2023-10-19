Is Tesla's $7,500 Wrap a Fair Price? We Compare to Find Out

The professional installers of paint protection products at SpeedEFX in the Denver area say that Tesla’s pricing is pretty fair. To install paint protection film (PPF) on a Model 3 and a Model Y, the shop would charge anywhere from $5,000 to $5,500. As for colored wraps, SpeedEFX says it would charge just about the same as Tesla, with some key differences.

For starters, the shop says it’s uncommon for customers to want their doorjambs done — shops usually charge extra ($750 per door in this case) and most buyers don’t mind not having it done. Because Tesla is doing that, the shop told us the money Tesla is asking makes sense here. But without the doors done, a shop like SpeedEFX is likely to give you thousands of color options for around $3,500-$4,000.

We called another shop in Monrovia, California — a shop that's in closer proximity to the West Covina Tesla service center — to see if its pricing lined up with SpeedEFX's and Tesla's numbers. Our estimate for a Model Y came out to $6,000 for a PPF and between $4,500 and $5,200 for a color change without the doorjambs — prices vary based on the materials used and the color chosen. When asked about pricing with the doorjambs, our estimate came out to between $5,800 and $6,000. If you're considering wrapping your Tesla, it's best to look around in your area first to see if you can get a better deal than what Tesla is offering. You'll also likely have access to more color options and different material choices. But what about Tesla's environmental claims?

When asked about Tesla’s claims that the wrap is more environmentally friendly than others, SpeedEFX says that they’ve never heard of one supplier being greener than another. The vinyl wrap installer also says that consumers should be aware that “self-healing” doesn’t mean your wrap is now more Wolverine than plastic. Instead, the self-healing urethane films most shops use are able to protect and heal from light scratches, like those caused by a washcloth or microfiber towel, not from tree branches, errant car keys or the like. Unless Tesla offers a color you must have, it seems like going to an independent shop is the way to get the best deal.