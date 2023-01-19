The Kia Sportage Hybrid is the Edmunds Top Rated SUV for 2023.

Why did it win?

The Sportage Hybrid isn't winning simply because it's the new kid on the block and we're tired of the old guard. The Honda CR-V had the run of the segment for years, and while Honda played it safe with its newest iteration of that stalwart SUV, Kia swung for the fences. Boy, did Kia hit it out of the park. There isn't another SUV in this segment that blends so many desirable qualities so cohesively and so convincingly — and that includes the non-hybrid Sportage. Yep, you heard that right, the hybrid is the only member of the Sportage family taking home the honor.

The Sportage Hybrid manages to make almost no compromises in its execution. The way it rides is exactly how you'd want a family crossover to — it's soft and comfortable without being too floaty. It's easy to drive, easy to live with, and because it's not too big, works as well in crowded mall parking lots as it does on the open road. Throw in a spacious back seat that reclines, a usable and intuitive cabin with an excellent design, and spacious cargo area and you've got a recipe for success.

Since we're singling out the hybrid, it's worth talking about the Sportage's powertrain, too. A 1.6-liter four-cylinder engine paired with an electric motor, a hybrid battery pack and a six-speed automatic transmission combine for a total output of 227 horsepower. That's more than its competitors, but the Sportage Hybrid also gets up to 43 mpg combined. We love that the hybrid model doesn't feel gutless and isn't a chore to drive around. In fact, the added boost from the electric motor and the peppier 1.6-liter turbo engine make for a car that's much more enjoyable to drive than the non-hybrid Sportage, which can be a chore to get up to speed.

Kia's got a winner on its hands with the Sportage Hybrid. It's taken an ultracompetitive class by storm with its top-to-bottom excellence, and that's why it's the Edmunds Top Rated SUV for 2023.